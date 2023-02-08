Xavier Patterson, 31, was found guilty of murdering his children's mother and was sentenced to 60 years in prison Friday. The court was notified Monday that Patterson filed to appeal the conviction.
After nine hours of deliberation on Jan. 27, a jury brought back a verdict stating Patterson shot and killed his on-and-off girlfriend, 30-year-old Meagan Darling, as she fed their infant son in her bed.
The appeal was filed with the 2nd District Court of Appeals in Fort Worth. All convicted individuals in Texas have the right to have a higher court review a lower court's conviction. They must file a notice of appeal within 30 days of the verdict being pronounced in court.
Patterson's defense attorney, Derek Adame, filed a motion to withdraw from representing him so that an appellate attorney could be assigned to the case. Adame felt it would in Patterson's best interest that he seek other counsel, according to court records.
Appellant court records indicate Denton attorney Patty Ann Tress will now represent Patterson.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.