Xavier Patterson is shown in his mugshot after the Denton County Sheriff’s Office took custody of him upon the jury’s guilty verdict Jan. 27.

Xavier Patterson, 31, was found guilty of murdering his children's mother and was sentenced to 60 years in prison Friday. The court was notified Monday that Patterson filed to appeal the conviction.

After nine hours of deliberation on Jan. 27, a jury brought back a verdict stating Patterson shot and killed his on-and-off girlfriend, 30-year-old Meagan Darling, as she fed their infant son in her bed.

