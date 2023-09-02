Despite the state’s attempts to keep him locked up, a Denton County man who is accused of sexually assaulting women and a child when he was last out on bond was recently released again. One of his accusers said she is “baffled” and fears the Lewisville man will offend again.
Ronald William White, 45, is indicted on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old, two counts of sexual assault and three counts of indecency with a child sexual contact.
His accusers vary from a woman and children he was close with to a stranger who alleged she felt highly intoxicated after one drink when she met White at a local bar.
One of White’s accusers reached out to the Denton Record-Chronicle about White’s release on the condition of anonymity. The two previously dated after they met online in 2022. Both she and her daughter alleged that White sexually assaulted them.
Now that he’s out of jail, his accuser said she worries for her daughter’s mental and emotional well-being. But she also said she has reason to believe White might currently have access to another vulnerable minor.
Jamie Beck, a spokesperson for the Denton County District Attorney’s Office, told the Record-Chronicle that their office shares the same fear that White will commit an offense while out on bond. That’s why they’ve filed the motions they have, Beck said.
The state filed a motion for the court to hold White without bond earlier this year. Judge Lee Ann Breading, who presides over the 462nd District Court, ordered that she would grant the motion to hold him without bail “at this time.”
His defense motioned for his bond to be reinstated. On June 20 and Aug. 4, the court heard testimony from state and defense witnesses as to whether White’s bond should be reinstated.
The accuser said she attended his hearings. She said that the defense argued that White needed to be released in order to work to pay off his court fees and to attend to his ailing parents.
They argued that White has close family ties to support him and ensure he complies with his bond, but the accuser said this was untrue of White's family.
Breading told the courtroom she would not announce a decision right away due to scheduling. She emailed the involved parties on Aug. 18 about her decision to reinstate White’s $250,000 bond. The judge did not provide reasoning for her decision.
“I am dumbfounded they are letting him out again,” the accuser said. “I haven’t told my child because it will terrorize her that he’s out. ... I'm just outraged more as a mom than as a victim. I don't understand."
White’s attorney, Darlina Crowder, did not respond to requests for comment. His next court event, an announcement, is scheduled for Oct. 20. Additionally, his case is being moved to the 367th District Court of Judge Brent Hill because of an influx of cases.
Accusations against White
When the accuser met White, he was out on bond for his first alleged offense. A preschool-age child whom White is related to described White sexually abusing them to another adult, according to an affidavit. A Lewisville detective said that White admitted to being nude while in close proximity to the child but denied any sexual contact or abuse.
White was arrested on this charge in July 2021, and he posted a $50,000 bond the same day.
“Within that first month, he told me his version of the charges against him,” the accuser said. “But he wasn’t honest about what those charges were and what the bond conditions were.”
While they were dating, White introduced her to a close female friend of his. She and his friend both had daughters around the same age. White’s friend was his court-appointed chaperone while out on bond.
“He very much brought her into play to demonstrate, ‘See, here’s another professional woman with a child and she trusts me and vouches for me. I’ve been wrongfully accused,’” the accuser said.
Eventually, the accuser trained to be a chaperone for White as well. The training, she said, focused on how to keep an accused predator out of situations where they could find themselves in trouble.
“The training was kind of a joke,” the accuser said. “... But in hindsight, I went into it with the mindset of he was wrongfully accused. So, I’m sure that tainted my perception of the training.”
White regularly violated the conditions of his bond, the accuser said. She said she didn’t know or understand at the time that his actions were breaking the conditions, but he should have reasonably known, she said.
“He attended several school functions with me where there were lots and lots of kids,” she said. “I testified or there was an affidavit that he attended a [sporting] competition in Dallas. He attended an event in Southlake, a school game in North Richland Hills, a school meet in Grapevine all where there were lots of children he could have access to.”
Per the conditions of his bond, White was allowed to travel within Denton County and any contiguous county, but the accuser alleged he broke this bond condition.
“He did travel to his [family member’s] house, which is not in one of his approved counties,” she alleged. “He broke his bond and there were children there. He knew it because I went to take pictures and he was like, ‘No, don’t take pictures.’”
If White was willfully breaking his bond conditions before, the accuser said, she believes he’ll do it again.
When her daughter outcried in March 2023, the accuser said she immediately worked to get a protective order against White. She filed a police report and took her daughter to the hospital for a sexual assault exam. White was arrested shortly after.
“With my daughter, he was cultivating a relationship the entire time,” she said. “Like, he was promising marriage and wanted to move us into his house. He was talking with her about, ‘Oh, you could be [an athlete] at Marcus High School.’”
The accuser said her family had met White, his female chaperone and the chaperone's daughter. They were all fooled by him, she said.
After her daughter’s case was underway and the protective order granted, the accuser outcried in late April that White had sexually assaulted her in December 2022.
“I just didn’t want to take anything away from the process of getting her protected and handled,” she said.
According to an affidavit for White’s arrest, the accuser told a detective that White had given her a vape pen while they were at a bar in the 1100 block of Texas Street in Lewisville. She alleged that within minutes, she felt severely incapacitated. She alleged that White took her to his home and sexually assaulted her.
The accuser provided the detective with a screenshot of texts between her and White where she expressed that she was not OK with what allegedly occurred.
White was indicted in the accuser’s case, her daughter’s case and the case of another woman.
“Of course, he didn’t tell me anything about the other sexual assault,” the accuser said.
In March 2022, when White was out on bond for his first alleged offense, a then-23-year-old woman was at the same aforementioned bar in Lewisville. She reported that she had one and a half drinks before she became sick, which she said was unusual.
She told Lewisville police that she was so intoxicated that she was not able to walk on her own. This is when a woman and a man, later identified as White, offered her a ride home.
The affidavit identifies this woman as someone else other than his female chaperone. The 23-year-old said she thought the two were dating. She said she had never met them before and hadn’t spoken to the woman or man that night until they offered her a ride home.
The 23-year-old alleged that White sexually assaulted her at his home. She went to a hospital the following day, where she received a forensic medical examination. The examiner found male DNA present, according to the affidavit.
Because of White’s prior arrest, the hospital connected the DNA from the 23-year-old’s examination to him.
The officer asked White if he thought she had consented. The affidavit states he shook his head no but said “yes.” He allegedly denied sexually assaulting her and said it would be “weird” and “surprising” if the 23-year-old said she was unconscious or overly intoxicated.
The 23-year-old told police she was too intoxicated to consent and that she was in shock and not in her right state of mind. She also alleged that due to her religious beliefs, she did not want to engage in sexual activity until she was married.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.