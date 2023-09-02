Despite the state’s attempts to keep him locked up, a Denton County man who is accused of sexually assaulting women and a child when he was last out on bond was recently released again. One of his accusers said she is “baffled” and fears the Lewisville man will offend again.

Ronald William White, 45, is indicted on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old, two counts of sexual assault and three counts of indecency with a child sexual contact.

A court order reinstating White's bond describes the conditions of his bond.

