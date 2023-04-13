A 28-year-old passenger died of her injuries and a child is in critical condition after a wreck on West University Drive Wednesday night.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased victim as Patricia Tovar Castro. She was transported to Medical City Denton, where she succumbed to her injuries at about 8:37 p.m.
The deadly crash, which took place at about 7:33 p.m. in the 8400 block of West University Drive near Cottonwood Lane, involved a sedan and a pickup truck.
The preliminary investigation shows both vehicles were headed westbound when the truck hit the sedan, which then hit a power pole, according to a Denton Police Department press release. The truck had moderate front-end damage and the sedan sustained extensive rear damage.
Denton Fire transported all three sedan occupants, including Tovar Castro, to Medical City Denton. A 10-year-old with critical injuries was airlifted to a regional hospital. The child is still in critical condition as of Thursday morning, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
The 62-year-old sedan driver suffered minor to moderate injuries. The male truck driver was uninjured. Cunningham did not know the truck driver's age but confirmed he is an adult.
Intoxication is not suspected of either driver, the release states. Traffic investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.
The westbound lanes of West University were shut down for four hours as first responders cleared the scene. This is the sixth fatal crash in Denton this year, according to the press release.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.