Police lights

A 28-year-old passenger died of her injuries and a child is in critical condition after a wreck on West University Drive Wednesday night. 

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased victim as Patricia Tovar Castro. She was transported to Medical City Denton, where she succumbed to her injuries at about 8:37 p.m.

