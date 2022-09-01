A woman who was charged with murder in August after she was seen cradling her dead husband's body in a Denton creek told police she was trying to baptize him and wash away his demons when he drowned, according to an affidavit obtained Wednesday by the Denton Record-Chronicle.
At about 2:57 p.m. on Aug. 16, the Denton Police Department responded to a drowning call behind the Denton Municipal Electric facility at 1900 Shady Oaks Drive.
The caller said they observed a woman holding a male in the creek that runs between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road. The caller said the man was possibly dead.
The first fire/rescue unit was on the scene at 3:04 p.m. and reached the man within the next minute. No resuscitative efforts were made, as personnel determined the man was dead, according to a report from fire personnel.
The woman was identified as Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44. She said an unidentified man was baptizing her husband in the creek when he drowned. She said she and her husband were contacted by the man at a local shelter.
Alvarez Maldonado is a Guatemalan citizen living unhoused in Denton.
The affidavit states police reviewed surveillance video from the shelter and saw the couple did not meet up with another man.
Police read Alvarez Maldonado her Miranda rights, according to the affidavit, and interviewed her. She said the man who drowned was her common-law husband.
The affidavit alleges she admitted during the interview the other man did not exist.
She explained going to the creek with her husband and “being asked to baptize him in order to wash the demons away,” the affidavit states.
During the baptism, she said she held him under the water for “a substantial amount of time.” She said he grabbed at her legs, and she held him under the water until he let go.
Alvarez Maldonado said she also stood on his stomach to hold him under the water.
The death occurred during the morning, and Alvarez Maldonado said she spent numerous hours trying to revive him by putting him in and out of the water, according to the affidavit.
Alvarez Maldonado was booked into the Denton County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. Her jail records indicate she is also being held on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer, which is a written request from the Department of Homeland Security to a jailer.
It requests a jailer detain an individual for an additional 48 hours after their release date to provide ICE agents extra time to decide whether to take the individual into federal custody for the purpose of removing them from the country.
