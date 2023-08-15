In the trial of Anshawn Lamar Phiffer, a 19-year-old Denton man accused of murdering a person on Fry Street last year, Tuesday’s witnesses gave differing testimony about who was the aggressor, but they agreed Phiffer was the shooter.
The shooting took place near the Fry Street/Avenue A area of Denton in the early hours of March 19, 2022. Police officers regularly patrol this area due to the concentration of bars and intoxicated people.
Officers testified to hearing several gunshots in quick succession coming from north of West Hickory Street and Avenue A. Within seconds, officers found 24-year-old Curtis Malik Stevenson dead in the alcove of a parking lot behind The Zebra’s Head, a smoke shop at 113 Fry St.
Phiffer, then 17, and Stevenson weren’t on a first-name basis, according to Tuesday’s testimony. But the testimony indicated they had gotten into a verbal altercation two weeks before the shooting.
Attorneys Derek Adame and Caroline Simone provided Phiffer’s defense. In his opening statement, Adame said Phiffer shot Stevenson out of fear for his life. He argued that their previous verbal altercation contributed to Phiffer’s feeling that Stevenson was a threat.
Adame also argued that Phiffer’s actions after the shooting and after his arrest were indicative of a 17-year-old who was naive in his understanding of self-defense as a murder defense. His inconsistencies during interrogations, Adame argued, were due to his fear and not knowing his right to self-defense.
Rachel Nichols and Michelle Lowery are prosecuting Phiffer’s case. Lowery argued in her opening statement that Stevenson never threatened Phiffer. To support this, she said Stevenson was shot twice in the side and seven times in the back.
Testimony from detectives indicated they believe Phiffer was untruthful in his interrogations. One officer said he believes Stevenson tried to flee the scene.
Uninvolved Fry Street visitors who witnessed the shooting were not all in agreement on whether Phiffer or Stevenson was the aggressor.
Who was Curtis Stevenson?
A loving brother, a dedicated athlete and ever the entrepreneur is how Stevenson’s mother described him to the jury Tuesday.
Stevenson was a 2015 graduate of Denton High School. He had attended Paul Quinn College in Dallas on a basketball scholarship.
Stevenson always had business ventures in mind, his mother said. Before his death, he coordinated events for local comedians. He also ran a photo booth business in the Fry Street area, particularly at Tom’s Daiquiri bar.
She dropped him off at the bars on March 18, 2022, and planned to check up on him later.
When none of his family members heard from him by early the next morning, they began to worry. His mother saw an article online about a shooting in the area. She and Stevenson’s father drove to Fry Street, where they learned their son had been killed.
Witness testimony
The earliest eyewitness testimony Tuesday came from an uninvolved Fry Street visitor. Twenty-five-year-old Erik testified that he was standing outside Dirty Dick’s Bar at 109 Ave. A when he he heard yelling.
Erik testified that he saw a shorter Black man in a white hoodie, whom he later identified as Stevenson, and a taller Black man in a black-and-white hoodie, whom he later identified as Phiffer, walking north on Avenue A. He hadn’t seen the two men before this, he said.
Erik said he started following about 10 to 15 feet behind the two men because he assumed they were going to physically fight. He said he couldn’t hear exactly what they were saying.
Under Simone’s questioning, Erik testified that Stevenson seemed more aggressive, that he was yelling, and that, as Erik paraphrased, Stevenson said something to the effect of, “Do something.” But, as Erik testified under Lowery’s questioning, he never heard or saw Stevenson threaten, physically fight with or display a weapon to Phiffer.
Erik followed the men along Avenue A to where the street intersects with Hickory and becomes Fry Street. The men walked north along the western sidewalk of Fry Street and around the corner of The Zebra’s Head, disappearing from the witness’s view. Erik testified that he did not see anyone follow the two men around the corner.
Erik said he heard several gunshots and watched as the taller man in the black-and-white hoodie took off running from behind The Zebra’s Head, heading north past the Christian Campus Community building, next to the smoke shop at 1305 W. Oak St.
First officer on the scene
A Denton Police Department patrol officer, Christopher Bishop, was the first to arrive at the shooting scene.
From Bishop’s body-worn camera and patrol vehicle dashcam footage, the jury saw him park his vehicle across from the bars in the 100 block of Avenue A to begin his patrol.
In the video, the officer exits the vehicle and turns to face other officers who were already in the area; then, their heads turn northward at the sound of multiple gunshots. Bishop gets back into his vehicle and travels the short distance to the shooting.
Bishop testified that he could tell from the sound that the shooting had to be very close by. He passes Erik, who is walking in front of The Zebra’s Head, and asks where the shooting happened. Erik points him to behind the smoke shop.
There, Bishop comes across Stevenson’s body to the rear of The Zebra’s Head. The other officers arrive seconds later.
Bishop said he found Stevenson had no pulse and was not breathing, and he was bleeding from his eyes, nose and mouth. Bishop called for paramedics.
Bishop testified that Stevenson’s body appeared to be in a defensive position, and he had no weapons in his hands or near his body. Bishop testified that he thought Stevenson looked as though he was trying to flee by climbing the brick wall, as that would’ve been his only exit point.
In cross-examination, Adame questioned Bishop’s belief that Stevenson was trying to flee. Adame asked Bishop why, if Stevenson was trying to flee, he wouldn’t run through the parking lot. Bishop said Stevenson was staring down the barrel of a gun, with Phiffer blocking Stevenson’s path through the parking lot.
Bishop spoke briefly with Erik after securing the scene. He said the witness was visibly upset and crying. Adame asked whether Bishop remembered Erik telling him that Stevenson was the aggressor. Bishop said he couldn’t recall.
Denton Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene. The lead paramedic, Julian Arriaga, testified that Stevenson was already deceased. But due to an absence of heart or brain matter outside of his body, they attempted to revive Stevenson and transport him to Medical City Denton.
Their medical efforts did not succeed in restoring Stevenson’s cardiac activity. He was pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m., shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Other eyewitnesses
A group of friends were celebrating a birthday on Fry Street that night and parked along the southbound lanes of Fry Street next to the Christian Campus Community’s parking lot.
They were leaving the bars shortly after 2 a.m. and walked to the car of the designated driver, 29-year-old Blake. As they were getting into the vehicle, they heard gunshots in the adjacent parking lot.
Two of the friends, Ashley, 25, and Conner, 26, testified that they hadn’t heard any commotion leading up to the gunshots. Conner said when he heard gunshots, he turned and saw Stevenson fall to the ground and watched the shooter run through the parking lot and down West Oak Street.
Ashley said she couldn’t see the victim because her view was obscured. But she said she saw the flashes from the gun. She testified that, apart from another witness, the shooter and the victim were the only people she saw at the scene.
Getting into the driver’s seat, Blake testified that he was directly facing the shooting. But he testified that some details are unclear for him because the incident was traumatic to witness.
He testified that he remembers hearing two people arguing as he was getting his keys out to unlock the door. He wasn’t sure what they were saying. He said he looked over briefly but felt like it wasn’t his business.
Blake testified that Stevenson seemed like he was in a defensive position, backed up against a wall. He testified that Phiffer appeared to be aggressive and trying to assert his dominance. Then, he testified that he saw Phiffer brandish the gun, he heard gunshots and smelled gunfire.
Blake testified that he was not certain, but he thought there was a third person at the scene. He said he thought this third person might’ve run off with the shooter, but he said he didn’t remember for sure. He recalled telling detectives at the time that he was 40% to 80% sure there was a third person.
Detectives investigate
After detectives arrived on scene around 3 a.m., they worked with area businesses to search for surveillance footage of Stevenson and Phiffer. They were able to find several videos that confirmed their movements before the shooting. But there were no surveillance cameras facing the parking lot alcove where Stevenson was killed, detectives testified.
Footage showed that Stevenson and Phiffer left Fry Street Public House, a bar at 125 Ave. A, together. They then follow the path Erik had previously described to behind The Zebra’s Head.
Detectives testified that no one else was following between Erik and the two men. One of Phiffer’s friends walked the same path, but he walked this way several minutes after Erik did. Detectives testified that Phiffer drove his friend to the area, and it was possible he was looking for Phiffer’s car.
After the shooting, detectives said Phiffer was seen driving down Welch Street and turning onto West Mulberry Street. He stopped at the corner of Mulberry and Avenue A to pick up his girlfriend from outside of Public House, they said. Detectives testified that at some point prior, Phiffer picked up his friend.
Phiffer drives away from the area. Detectives said they believe Phiffer went to Lewisville to drop his girlfriend off at her home but didn’t stay for long.
Some individuals who knew the girlfriend and Phiffer called detectives to report they believed he was involved in the shooting. Detectives were able to confirm it was Phiffer in the video after comparing it to previous records. Denton police had arrested Phiffer for an unrelated incident a few months before the shooting.
Phiffer’s interrogation
After Phiffer’s arrest, Denton police Detectives David Bearden and David Millican said Phiffer gave varying accounts of the incident and would not speak of the shooting itself.
Millican said Phiffer was upset during the interview, and he had minute-long pauses before answering questions.
They testified that Phiffer began by telling them he and his girlfriend were near Fry Street two weeks before the shooting. They testified that he said Stevenson, whom he didn’t know, was taking pictures of her, and Phiffer briefly confronted Stevenson and some of his friends.
The night of the shooting, detectives said, Phiffer told them that one of Stevenson’s friends approached him at Public House and referenced the incident from two weeks prior. He said Stevenson then came up.
Bearden said Phiffer first told them he was parked in a parking lot behind The Garage, a bar on Avenue A. Phiffer said “they” followed him to his car. Phiffer said he got into his car and drove off, detectives testified. He said he heard gunshots but was uninvolved.
When detectives told Phiffer that didn’t align with the surveillance footage, detectives testified that Phiffer then said he was parked in a different area near The Zebra’s Head. He said Stevenson followed him and was trying to start an altercation with him, the detectives testified.
The detectives testified that Phiffer then said that Stevenson didn’t follow him and that they didn’t go to the parking lot behind The Zebra’s Head together. He said he got into his car and left, the detectives recalled.
Again, the detectives said that they told Phiffer this didn’t add up. They testified that Phiffer then told them he saw Stevenson’s friend follow Stevenson around the corner. He said he saw the friend with an unknown chrome object, the detectives testified.
When detectives tried to ask Phiffer about the shooting itself, they testified that Phiffer would no longer speak with them and asked to end the interview. They said he shut down and would only say that he felt he was in the wrong place at the wrong time and that he “messed up.”
The court recessed Tuesday afternoon in the middle of Bearden’s testimony. His testimony will resume Wednesday morning.
