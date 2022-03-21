Twelve jurors and two alternates took an oath Monday afternoon in the trial of Antwon Pinkston, a 36-year-old man accused of shooting a Denton police officer in 2019.
Prosecutors and the defense attorney said they expect the trial to continue for the next week, but they don’t want to drag it out.
“If it means that young man getting a fair trial and us coming back the next day, I don’t care,” Pinkston's attorney, Mick Meyers, said.
Pinkston allegedly shot a Denton police officer on Oct. 29, 2019. The officer, Urban Rodriguez, survived but was critically injured. He remains on line-of-duty leave from the Denton Police Department.
Attorneys for both sides narrowed down the jury pool from 84 people to 14 before testimony starts Tuesday.
Seven people were initially excused because they heard or read something about the incident and said they had already formed a guilty or not guilty verdict in their mind.
An eighth person was excused due to anxiety that could hinder him from focusing, and a ninth person was excused after she searched for information about the incident online during a break and told the judge she’d made up her mind.
The prosecutor, Dustin Gossage, asked potential jurors about biases regarding law enforcement and the judicial system during voir dire. Voir dire is the line of questioning potential jurors go through for prosecutors and defense attorneys to rule out people who wouldn’t serve impartially on a jury.
“I honor police,” one man said. “I think it’s one of the most dangerous jobs.”
He told the prosecutor he would always lean toward believing police. A couple of people said they’ve had negative experiences with police, but they would put those experiences aside and listen to the officers who would be on the witness stand.
The basic nature of the offense — assault — also brought out strong feelings in potential jurors. A few said family members have been assaulted in the past and admitted they couldn’t be impartial with assault cases.
The offense Pinkston is charged with is aggravated assault against a public servant. This means he allegedly assaulted a police officer with a weapon or caused an officer serious bodily injury.
The penalty is five to 99 years or life in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
A few people said they weren’t comfortable with the five to 99 or life spectrum.
“It might cause me to not sleep,” one woman said.
She was not one of the final jurors.
It’s the third time prosecutors and Pinkston’s attorney have attempted to try the case. The first attempt at jury selection led parties to be short-handed in picking jurors, and the second attempt was postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases earlier this year.
Testimony will start at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.