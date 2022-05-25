Police charged Amber Jean Marie Rosales, the wife of Jeffrey McBride, on Wednesday with murder in his shooting death on April 25, according to a press release.
Rosales, 30, was booked into the city jail at about 9:13 a.m. Her bail is set at $500,000.
In 2017, Rosales was convicted of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and sentenced to six years with 120 hours of community service.
McBride and Rosales married on April 21, four days before his death, according to Denton County marriage records.
At about 9:58 p.m. April 25, police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of East Sherman Drive. Rosales, the caller, said her husband had been shot. Another caller reported a pickup truck crashed in the yard of a home, according to the press release.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified McBride, 31, as the victim. The examiner’s office lists his cause of death as a gunshot wound to the abdomen and that he died at Medical City Denton.
Rosales was a passenger in the truck at the time of McBride’s shooting. She said to police a man shot the victim from the passenger side door, then tossed the gun into the truck before running away. After being shot, McBride crashed the truck in the nearby yard, according to the release.
Evidence obtained during the investigation showed Rosales’s statements were inconsistent on multiple occasions, the release states. Police believe Rosales was the only other person present when McBride was shot, according to the release.
Rosales was arrested on a murder warrant Wednesday morning at her home in Sanger.
This story is developing.
