Police charged Amber Jean Marie Rosales, the wife of Jeffrey McBride, on Wednesday with murder in his shooting death on April 25, according to a news release.
Rosales, 30, was arrested on a murder warrant Wednesday morning at her home in Sanger.
In 2017, she was convicted of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. She also pleaded guilty to false report of sexual battery involving law enforcement officer, a felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, in Bay County Florida in 2021. She appeared on the MTV reality show Big Tips Texas, which aired in 2013.
McBride’s sister, Katy McBride, said her brother had not known Rosales for long. She said the relationship was abusive and her brother was a victim of domestic violence. Jeffrey McBride and Rosales married April 21, four days before his death, according to Denton County marriage records.
At about 9:58 p.m. April 25, police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of East Sherman Drive. Rosales called stating her husband had been shot, according to an affidavit. A third-party caller said they saw a red Ford truck crash into the yard of a residence.
Police found a white man, identified as McBride, in the driver’s seat unconscious with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a white woman, identified as Rosales, in the passenger seat, crying and touching McBride, the affidavit states.
Rosales, who was screaming and crying that he was her husband, was removed from the truck so paramedics could attend to McBride, according to the affidavit. She told police at the scene McBride was “going to do a drug deal … and it went bad.” She first said her husband was shot with a pistol, then changed her story to say it was a revolver, according to the affidavit.
She was interviewed at the police station, where she gave statements about the incident that conflicted with what she said at the scene, the affidavit states.
The pair had left McBride’s parents’ house, and Rosales said in the interview they saw a Black man her husband was supposed to meet walking on East Sherman Drive. Rosales said they stopped in the roadway to speak to him. The man brandished a gun and she tried to grab it from him, she alleged.
She alleged the man shot her husband, wiped off the revolver, tossed it into the front passenger floorboard of the vehicle, then fled on foot. She also alleged her husband’s foot immediately hit the accelerator after he was shot, causing him to crash the truck.
An officer noticed during the interview Rosales had scratches on her left and right arm and her right pinkie finger was swollen, according to the affidavit. She could not explain the scratches, the affidavit states but said she believed her finger was broken from struggling for the revolver.
Rosales said the man stole the gun used to shoot McBride from McBride’s family’s residence earlier that month.
Police found the revolver in the front passenger side floorboard where Rosales was sitting and an empty brown leather holster that perfectly fit the gun on the driver’s side floorboard, according to the affidavit.
Family members later said a gun was possibly taken from the home the night of McBride’s death, according to the affidavit. Police confirmed the gun and its holster was taken from the family residence. When McBride and Rosales last entered the residence, no one was with them, the affidavit states.
Surveillance footage from the area did not show the truck stopping at any point as it traveled down Sherman Drive before the crash, according to the affidavit. The affidavit states footage also did not show any male fleeing the street on foot.
An independent witness said they had to swerve to avoid being struck by the truck and they did not see any other person or vehicle in the area.
“The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to his right side and the only person in the vehicle that could have fired the weapon was Rosales and not an unknown male that was alleged by Rosales to have come up to the stopped vehicle and firing the fatal shot,” the affidavit states.
Rosales was booked in the city jail, where she remained as of Wednesday evening. Her bail is set at $500,000.
Katy McBride said an extensive amount of police resources went into Rosales’ arrest.
“We’re thankful for the excellent and diligent work of the Denton Police Department for bringing justice to Jeff,” Katy McBride said on behalf of her family. “Jeff’s friends and family love and miss him everyday and nothing will bring him back. But we are hopeful the person who did this to Jeff will be held accountable. The arrest helps, but it is never going to fill this unbelievable void in our lives. We are asking for privacy at this time.”