The Denton Police Department determined a white Toyota Corolla was involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday that injured a woman in a wheelchair, according to a news release.
At the initial time of the report, police knew they were looking for a white Toyota car, but didn’t know the model. The news release says the model they’re looking for ranges from a 2014 to 2019 Toyota Corolla.
Police on Saturday responded to a hit-and-run crash around 7:47 p.m. Saturday at Brinker Road and Quail Creek Drive. A 911 caller said a woman in a wheelchair was struck by the driver of a white Toyota sedan while she was crossing Brinker. The driver then left the scene without stopping to help the woman.
The Denton Fire Department took the woman to a hospital. She had serious injuries that weren’t life threatening.
Pieces of the Toyota were still at the scene of the crash when police arrived. The release says people should look for a white Toyota Corolla with damage to the right front bumper.
The Police Department also ask any vehicle repair shops to contact the lead traffic investigator if someone brings in a car matching the make, model, color and damage description.
According to the release, they’re also asking the driver to surrender to police.
Anyone with more information is advised to call 940-349-7941.
