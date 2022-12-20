Police lights

A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he used scissors to stab a stranger multiple times as they walked down the street, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police report.

At about 9:49 a.m., police were dispatched to a stabbing call in the 1100 block of East McKinney Street near North Crawford Street. The caller said a man was stabbing someone, then stopped and threw scissors in a dumpster. They said he was still standing in the area.

