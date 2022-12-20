A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he used scissors to stab a stranger multiple times as they walked down the street, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police report.
At about 9:49 a.m., police were dispatched to a stabbing call in the 1100 block of East McKinney Street near North Crawford Street. The caller said a man was stabbing someone, then stopped and threw scissors in a dumpster. They said he was still standing in the area.
When police arrived, they saw a male victim sitting near the sidewalk, bleeding from his head. Another person was helping hold a bloody towel on him.
Police also saw a man matching the caller's description standing nearby. The victim and the person helping him both pointed to the man as the person who stabbed him.
The man complied with verbal commands from police and he was detained.
Medics attended to the victim and found multiple stab wounds on his upper back, neck and head. The injuries were not life threatening, though.
Police spoke with several witnesses who said they saw the man repeatedly stabbing the victim. Several witnesses also saw the man throw the scissors in the dumpster.
During a search of the dumpster, police found bloody scissors with the handles broken off. The handles were also in the dumpster.
After he was transported to the hospital, the victim told police he was walking down the street when the man started yelling at him and stabbing him. He said he had never seen the man before. He told police he wants to press charges.
The man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as a warrant out of the Denton Police Department for theft under $100. His bond has not been set yet, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. But his detainer amount for the warrant was listed as $631.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.