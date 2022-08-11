Two men have been arrested after they allegedly delivered the pills that caused a teenage boy to die from fentanyl toxicity.

Joshua Emannuel Adams, 23, and Bryson Sebastian Towers, 18, are both charged with the felony of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance causing death. Adams was arrested Wednesday, while Towers was arrested last week.

Bryson Towers

Bryson Sebastian Towers
Joshua Adams

Joshua Emannuel Adams

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you