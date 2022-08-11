Two men have been arrested after they allegedly delivered the pills that caused a teenage boy to die from fentanyl toxicity.
Joshua Emannuel Adams, 23, and Bryson Sebastian Towers, 18, are both charged with the felony of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance causing death. Adams was arrested Wednesday, while Towers was arrested last week.
At about 11:40 a.m. June 16, Denton police were dispatched to a residence in the 3900 block of Paisley Lane. The caller said he went to check on his son and found him dead in his bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:47 a.m.
A probable cause affidavit lists the boy’s age as 16. However, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies him as 15-year-old Johnathan Helmke.
There were no obvious signs of foul play or chronic medical issues to explain his death, according to the affidavit. But the affidavit states investigators later deduced Helmke had been given Percocet pills.
The medical examiner’s office ruled his cause of death as fentanyl toxicity. The affidavit states investigators were able to determine the Percocet pills had been laced with fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid similar to morphine that is prescribed to treat severe pain such as that caused by cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But most cases of fentanyl death are linked to illegally made fentanyl.
Through further investigation, the affidavit alleges Towers and Adams were determined to be responsible for the delivery of the controlled substance that caused the boy’s death.
Denton police arrested Towers in the 2000 block of Parkside Drive on a warrant on Aug. 3. He was booked into the Denton County Jail two days later and remains there in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Denton police then arrested Adams on Wednesday evening in the 4100 block of Capstone Drive in Carrollton. Adams was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces — both issued out of Wise County.
Adams was booked into the Denton County Jail on Thursday. He remains there in lieu of $150,000 bail for the first charge and $5,000 each for the charges out of Wise County.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.