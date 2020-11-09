Two men have been arrested in connection with a homicide last month, but the Denton Police Department is continuing the investigation.
Jordan Bernal, 18, was arrested in Little Elm on Oct. 28 on charges of tampering or fabricating physical evidence, aggravated robbery and murder. The following day, Juan Perales, 21, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and murder.
Both are being held in Denton County Jail. Bernal’s bail is set at $500,000 for the murder charge and $25,000 each for his two other charges. Perales is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail for the murder charge and $250,000 bail for the robbery charge, which has an offense date of Oct. 29.
The shooting happened Oct. 24 in the 100 block of Duchess Drive, killing one victim and wounding another. Officers responded after they were called about multiple gunshots around 9:30 p.m.
Denton police issued a media release about the arrests Monday and stated detectives have identified “multiple individuals” who were also involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.