Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the March 5 armed robbery of Zoom-Zooms, a convenience store in downtown Denton.
Thirty-one-year-old Karla Lobo Paz was arrested on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a Denton Police Department report. Paz was transported to the city jail and booked in lieu of $1 million bail.
There was no arrest report yet for 29-year-old Santos Mejia Hernandez, a police spokesperson said. But Hernandez also was booked into the city jail in lieu of $1 million bail on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Roberto Murillo Vallecillo, 42, was arrested April 19 on a warrant on the same charge. Vallecillo was booked into the city jail in lieu of $1 million bail as well.
Victor Gerardo Guardado Zepeda, 40, was arrested in March near the intersection of Sycamore and Bradshaw streets, according to a police report. Zepeda was in possession of the stolen money, the report states.
Zepeda was charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest detention and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1.
At about 1:54 p.m. March 5, an employee at the store, in the 500 block of South Locust Street, reported to police that the store had been robbed by three men with guns.
— Brooke Colombo
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.