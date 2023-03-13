A 58-year-old woman who is accused of killing her 3-year-old grandson is set to go to trial this summer.
Angela Jean Downing was the boy's legal guardian. She was charged with his murder last year and will go to trial Aug. 7, according to court documents filed Friday.
On Jan. 18, 2022, Child Protective Services contacted Denton police about a boy who was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth by emergency helicopter because of a head injury. The boy was identified as Neshon Randolph Downing Jr.
Downing allegedly told hospital staff that her grandson had accidentally fallen down a flight of concrete stairs that day at her apartment in the 2100 block of Bolivar Street. But patrol officers did not locate any blood or signs of a fall at the location, according to an affidavit.
During an interview with a detective, Downing said her grandson fell down the stairs and she took him into the apartment. She said about 30 to 40 minutes after the fall, she noticed he was not acting like his usual self. She contacted a friend to get a ride to the hospital.
During a follow-up interview, the grandmother allegedly told the detective that the boy fell down eight to nine steps. However, the boy's doctor alleged he had one injury and no other bumps or bruises on his body.
The affidavit states the doctor was also concerned about an older fracture in the boy's skull. The doctor confirmed the boy had a new skull fracture, brain bleed, brain swelling, torn nerve fibers in his brain and petechiae, which are tiny spots of bleeding under the skin.
The boy died of his head injury on Jan. 22, 2022, at 7:52 a.m. in the pediatric intensive care unit. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide. Downing was then charged with his alleged murder.
She was booked into the Denton County Jail on Jan. 25, 2022, and remains there awaiting trial.
A child forensic interviewer conducted an interview with the boy's 4-year-old sister. She alleged that Downing hit the boy and the boy hit the wall.
Downing is being tried in the 462nd District Court of Judge Lee Ann Breading.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.