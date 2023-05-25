Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 25, 2023 @ 7:27 pm
Denton County Courts Building
Joseph Edwin Davis
Public safety reporter
The trial for a Denton man charged in the shooting death of his sister last year has been set for Nov. 27.
Joseph Edwin Davis, 25, allegedly murdered his sister during an altercation at the home they shared in the 1500 block of Bolivar Street on May 9, 2022.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
