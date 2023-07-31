A Denton woman accused of killing her 3-year-old grandson was set to go to trial Aug. 7, but the trial has been rescheduled as she awaits psychological evaluation, court records indicate.
Angela Jean Downing, 58, was the legal guardian of her 3-year-old grandson, Neshon Randolph Downing Jr. She was charged with his murder in 2022 after medical personnel found he had suspicious injuries that ultimately resulted in his death.
Before she could go to trial this month, her defense counsel filed a motion for continuance. They requested more time to have Downing undergo additional psychological evaluation. State prosecutors did not oppose the request.
462nd District Court Judge Lee Ann Breading granted the motion. The trial has been reset to Nov. 13.
Downing’s charge
On Jan. 18, 2022, Child Protective Services contacted Denton police about a boy with a head injury who was transported by helicopter to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.
Downing allegedly told hospital staff her grandson accidentally fell down a flight of concrete stairs at her apartment in the 2100 block of Bolivar Street. Officers did not locate any blood or signs of a fall at the scene, according to an affidavit.
During a follow-up interview, Downing allegedly told a detective the boy fell down eight to nine steps. However, doctors allege he had one injury and no other bumps or bruises on his body.
His doctor was also concerned about an older fracture on the boy’s skull, according to the affidavit. The doctor confirmed the boy had a new skull fracture, brain bleeding, brain swelling, torn nerve fibers in his brain and petechiae, which are tiny spots of bleeding under the skin.
He died of his head injury on Jan. 22, 2022, at 7:52 a.m. in the pediatric intensive care unit. Downing was arrested on suspicion of his murder. A child forensic interviewer spoke with the boy’s 4-year-old sister, who said her grandmother hit the boy, causing him to hit the wall.
Downing has remained in the Denton County Jail awaiting trial since Jan. 25, 2022.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.