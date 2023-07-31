Denton County Courts Building
A Denton woman accused of killing her 3-year-old grandson was set to go to trial Aug. 7, but the trial has been rescheduled as she awaits psychological evaluation, court records indicate.

Angela Jean Downing, 58, was the legal guardian of her 3-year-old grandson, Neshon Randolph Downing Jr. She was charged with his murder in 2022 after medical personnel found he had suspicious injuries that ultimately resulted in his death.

