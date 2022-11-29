Jay Rotter at trial
Buy Now

Former Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputy Jay Rotter leaves the 211th District Court in October. 

 Al Key/DRC

The trial of a former Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy who is charged with the murder of his girlfriend was slated to start Monday after a mistrial last month. But after his defense filed a motion to dismiss on the grounds of double jeopardy, the trial could be significantly delayed.

First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said the defense filed several motions last week, including one arguing that with the mistrial, trying Rotter would be double jeopardy.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you