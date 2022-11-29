The trial of a former Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy who is charged with the murder of his girlfriend was slated to start Monday after a mistrial last month. But after his defense filed a motion to dismiss on the grounds of double jeopardy, the trial could be significantly delayed.
First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said the defense filed several motions last week, including one arguing that with the mistrial, trying Rotter would be double jeopardy.
A mistrial was declared in October before opening statements as the defense argued it was presented with new evidence after jury selection that would change their strategy significantly.
Beck said the state does not believe trying Rotter now would be double jeopardy.
Rotter's defense attorneys, Navid Alband and Bill Lane, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Their firm's home webpage says their goal is "to fight for dismissal or reduction."
The 211th District Court Judge Brody Shanklin will hold a hearing to rule on the motion in the near future. As of Tuesday morning, court records did not yet indicate that the trial had been rescheduled or that a hearing is scheduled.
If Judge Shanklin does not grant the motion for dismissal, Rotter's defense would have the opportunity to appeal the decision to Fort Worth's Second Court of Appeals, which covers Denton and other nearby counties. The appeals process could delay the trial for months.
With Rotter's girlfriend, 46-year-old Leslie Hartman, having died on Aug. 26, 2020, the murder case has been awaiting trial for over two years. It was previously delayed due to COVID-19 and the death of its lead detective, as investigators worked to recreate the detective's evidence.
