A trial date has been set for a Sanger woman who allegedly murdered her newlywed husband in April 2022.

Amber Jean Rosales, 31, is set to go to trial Oct. 9. Rosales allegedly shot and killed her husband on April 25.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0