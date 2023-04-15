A trial date has been set for a Sanger woman who allegedly murdered her newlywed husband in April 2022.
Amber Jean Rosales, 31, is set to go to trial Oct. 9. Rosales allegedly shot and killed her husband on April 25.
Denton police responded to a call from Rosales saying her husband, 31-year-old Jeffrey McBride, had been shot in the 1100 block of East Sherman Drive. A third party caller said a red Ford truck crashed into a nearby yard.
Police found McBride unconscious in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound. McBride died of his injuries. Rosales was in the passenger seat crying and touching him, an affidavit for her arrest states.
The affidavit alleged Rosales told police he was doing a drug deal with an unknown Black man and it went wrong. She alleged the man pulled a gun on them and she tried to grab it, but he shot McBride, wiped off the revolver, tossed it into the truck and fled.
An officer noticed during the interview Rosales had scratches on both arms, and her right pinkie finger was swollen, according to the affidavit. She could not explain the scratches, the affidavit states, but said she believed her finger was broken from struggling for the revolver.
Rosales alleged the man stole the gun from McBride’s parents’ home earlier that month. Family members told police a gun was possibly taken from the home that night, according to the affidavit.
Surveillance footage did not show the truck stopping at any point for the alleged drug deal, according to the affidavit. A witness also stated they didn’t see any other person or vehicle nearby.
Police arrested Rosales on May 26 and charged her with murder. Rosales’ case is being tried in the 211th District Court of Judge Brody Shanklin. Rosales has remained in the Denton County Jail since her arrest last year in lieu of a $500,000 bail.
McBride and Rosales married four days before his death, according to Denton County marriage records.
