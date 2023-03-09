Lewisville Pawn Shop

All three suspects in the slaying of the Lewisville Pawn Shop owner in February are now in custody after the third suspect turned himself in on a murder warrant Thursday afternoon.

 Courtesy photo/Lewisville Police Department

Damonta Jerone Skinner, 19, was arrested at about 3:15 p.m. at the Lewisville Police Department. He was charged with murder and remains in the city’s jail. His bail was to be set at an arraignment hearing scheduled for later Thursday evening.

Damonta Skinner

