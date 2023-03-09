All three suspects accused in the slaying of the owner of Lewisville Pawn Shop in February are now in custody after the third suspect turned himself in on a murder warrant Thursday afternoon.
Damonta Jerone Skinner, 19, was arrested at about 3:15 p.m. at the Lewisville Police Department. He was charged with murder and remains in the city’s jail. His bail was to be set at an arraignment hearing scheduled for later Thursday evening.
Their alleged accomplice, 18-year-old JaTevon Marquise Johnson, was taken into custody Feb. 25 after he turned himself in to the Dallas Police Department. He was taken into custody by Lewisville police and transported to the Denton County Jail, where he remains in lieu of $1 million bail.
On Feb. 14, the three allegedly attempted an armed robbery at Lewisville Pawn Shop, 962 S. Mill St. The 54-year-old shop owner was shot and killed. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the victim as Daniel Will White of Flower Mound.
At about 9:30 a.m. that day, three people dressed in black hoodies and jeans exited a late-model red Ford Escape. White was shot in the chest, and the group fled the scene.
White was transported to Medical City Lewisville, where he died shortly after arrival.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.