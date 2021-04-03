Police are looking for a suspect in an aggravated kidnapping Saturday morning in a south Denton neighborhood.
A woman told police she was walking her dog near the 2000 block of Del Mar Court when a driver in an SUV displayed a gun and told her to get in. She complied and got in the vehicle, but was able to escape without injury after a short distance, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department.
Denton police said a female victim reported a “strikingly similar incident” to the Corinth Police Department 15 minutes earlier. Police are investigating a possible link between the two incidents.
Officers were dispatched to the Denton incident at 11:44 a.m. Saturday on Del Mar Court, which is in a residential area off Wheeler Ridge Drive west of Teasley Lane.
Denton police said the victim described the suspect as a Black man, possibly in his 20s, with short hair and a dark-colored mask, driving a silver or light blue older-model SUV with a dark interior.
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect and the vehicle. If you see a vehicle matching the description, dial 911. Police said if you recognize the vehicle and believe you know the suspect, call 940-349-7812.