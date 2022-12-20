Police lights

Police are responding to a stabbing call on East McKinney Street in which one suspect has been detained.

Police were called to the 1100 block of East McKinney Street this morning for a suspect stabbing. One person has non-life-threatening injuries, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.

