Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 1:23 pm
Public safety reporter
Police are responding to a stabbing call on East McKinney Street in which one suspect has been detained.
Police were called to the 1100 block of East McKinney Street this morning for a suspect stabbing. One person has non-life-threatening injuries, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
One suspect has been detained in relation. But the incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Additional updates will be posted as they are made available.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
