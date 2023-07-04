Police lights

A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night in the shooting of a juvenile at a Denton mobile home park in the 3900 block of Teasley Lane.

Duncanville police located the suspect, Travis Rollins, after Denton police reported he was driving a single-cab white 2015 Ford F-250 with no tailgate. Duncanville police arrested Rollins on a warrant during a traffic stop in their jurisdiction.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags