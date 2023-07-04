A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night in the shooting of a juvenile at a Denton mobile home park in the 3900 block of Teasley Lane.
Duncanville police located the suspect, Travis Rollins, after Denton police reported he was driving a single-cab white 2015 Ford F-250 with no tailgate. Duncanville police arrested Rollins on a warrant during a traffic stop in their jurisdiction.
The arrest was made for an unrelated warrant issued by another agency, for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
Cunningham said she was notified of Rollins’ arrest at 9:37 p.m. He was still in Duncanville police custody as of about 10:20 p.m.
Rollins was the sole suspect in the shooting. With his arrest, Denton police say there is no longer a threat to public safety.
The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, Cunningham said.
Denton police were dispatched to the shooting at about 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, when multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the residential area.
Rollins had fled the scene by the time officers arrived. They located one shooting victim, who was flown to an area hospital for treatment.
The person shot is a juvenile, but Cunningham did not have any further identifying information about the victim, such as their age, sex or residency, nor did she know the extent of the victim's injuries
Cunningham said she did not know if the suspect and victim have any relation to one another, or where Rollins resides.
