A year after turning himself in, a substitute teacher was indicted last week on charges of engaging in a sexual relationship with a Denton ISD student.
From a long-standing backlog to a fire at the attorney’s home, the Denton County District Attorney’s Office cited several reasons for the yearlong lapse between the man’s arrest and his indictment.
Alexander Dominick Trevino, 30, turned himself in to the Denton Police Department on May 26, 2022, about a week after a parent accused him of having an improper relationship with her high-school-aged child.
The substitute was not an employee of the district. Rather, he was employed by ESS, an independent company Denton ISD contracts with to provide substitute teachers.
The affidavit for his arrest alleges that Trevino admitted to meeting with the child twice and performing a sexual act on the child each time. One instance occurred in a portable classroom on the school campus, the affidavit alleges.
The mother reported her suspicions after seeing text messages between Trevino and her child on the child’s phone, according to the affidavit.
An indictment timeline
Denton police filed the case with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office in January, First District Attorney Jamie Beck said.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said she did not believe there were any unusual delays on the department’s end. The case’s detective told Beckwith she recalled interviews were conducted early and the case was filed quickly after Trevino’s arrest.
Some felony cases might see a quick turnaround between a suspect’s arrest and an indictment. For example, some murder suspects have been indicted generally within one to four months of their arrest.
But due to the nature of Trevino’s alleged crime, First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said, it takes longer to review. Child abuse cases are “more complex” and “involve more victim contact on the front end” than other felony cases, Beck said.
Beck said the District Attorney’s Office also has to prioritize cases in which defendants remain in jail before those who have made bail because defendants are considered innocent until guilty and have a right to bail.
If the office doesn’t present a felony case with a jailed defendant to a grand jury within 90 days, the defendant could be entitled to a personal recognizance bond. This is a release due to delay, meaning a defendant accused of a felony crime must be released or their bail must be reduced if the state is not ready for a trial within the 90 days allotted by the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.
With Trevino being released from the Denton City Jail on bail the day after his arrest, this case was less of a priority than those of defendants still in the Denton County Jail.
The case was generated in the office’s system, meaning it was assigned to a child abuse attorney, in March, Beck said. The attorney had to delay his work on the case, Beck said, due to unforeseen circumstances: His house caught fire in April and was a total loss. Additionally, the attorney was wrapped up in a trial this May while still keeping up with a steady intake of cases, Beck said.
Like many other counties, Beck said, Denton still has a “certain amount” of backlogged cases. Grand juries and jury trials were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, crime didn’t stop, creating a backlog of cases that The Texas Tribune reported in 2021 will “take years to overcome.”
This is a matter the District Attorney’s Office has asked Denton County commissioners to address during this fiscal year, Beck said. It requested that the Commissioners Court approve two additional staff members in hopes that the county can start a second grand jury in the next fiscal year, which starts in October.
“I had a meeting just last week with our budget director hoping to get his support for the request,” Beck wrote. “We shall see. We do need to be running another [grand jury] each week. This would be a tremendous help.”
