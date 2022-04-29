Motorists drive near the 1100 block of East Sherman Drive on Thursday. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office released a report identifying Monday’s shooting death victim as Jeffrey Michael McBride. He was 31 years old at the time of his death. He was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 1100 block of East Sherman Drive at 9:54 p.m. Monday, police said.
In 2017, Jeffrey McBride, center, was on trial in the 2015 murder of 51-year-old Eddie Joe Gonzales. McBride was found in a vehicle Monday night and was declared dead with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the manner of death a homicide.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has released a report identifying Monday’s shooting death victim as Jeffrey Michael McBride — a man who himself had been convicted in a 2015 fatal shooting in Denton.
The examiner’s office lists McBride’s cause of death as a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the manner of death a homicide. McBride was pronounced dead at 10:55 p.m. Monday at Medical City Denton.
McBride was 31 years old at the time of his death. He was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 1100 block of East Sherman Drive in Denton at 9:54 p.m. Monday, police said.
Denton police have not released any additional information about Monday’s shooting or potential suspects. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said it is unlikely the department will release such details until an arrest occurs.
McBride previously had been convicted in the June 2015 fatal shooting of Eddie Joe Gonzalez, a 51-year-old man experiencing homelessness in Denton.
McBride’s attorney, Rick Hagen, argued during the trial McBride acted out of self-defense. McBride said during the trial he went behind a building in the 800 block of West University Drive to urinate when he encountered Gonzales.
A witness said Gonzales approached McBride and punched him multiple times in the face. McBride testified he was pinned to his truck when he grabbed his gun and fired two shots toward Gonzales in fear for his life.