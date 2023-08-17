Denton County Courts Building

The Denton County Courts Building, shown in 2021.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

A 19-year-old Denton man accused of murder in the shooting death of a man on Fry Street in 2022 took the stand Thursday to explain how the shooting was in self defense. But the lead detective who testified that day disagreed that the deceased was aggressive.

Anshawn Lamar Phiffer, then 17 years old, admitted to killing 24-year-old Curtis Malik Stevenson in the early hours of March 19, 2022, in a parking lot alcove behind The Zebra’s Head at 113 Fry St.

