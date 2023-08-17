A 19-year-old Denton man accused of murder in the shooting death of a man on Fry Street in 2022 took the stand Thursday to explain how the shooting was in self defense. But the lead detective who testified that day disagreed that the deceased was aggressive.
Anshawn Lamar Phiffer, then 17 years old, admitted to killing 24-year-old Curtis Malik Stevenson in the early hours of March 19, 2022, in a parking lot alcove behind The Zebra’s Head at 113 Fry St.
Phiffer, his ex Sarah and his friend Savion all met at the Fry Street bars that night. Phiffer planned to give Sarah a ride home but he ran into a group of near-strangers, including Stevenson, that he testified he felt threatened by.
Surveillance footage
Though several of the Denton Police Department’s detectives helped investigate Phiffer’s case, Detective Hunter Gay served as the lead. In his testimony Thursday, Gay talked the jury through surveillance camera footage from before the shooting.
Detectives could not find footage of the shooting itself or Phiffer fleeing to his car after, Gay testified. But cameras along the 100 block of Avenue A captured some of the interactions between Phiffer and Stevenson. Audio was not played for the jury.
When the Public House bar was nearly closing, at about 1:54 a.m., Stevenson is seen approaching Phiffer and a friend
Lights come on in the bar near 2 a.m. and staff tells the men — and other patrons — to leave. They all walk out at roughly the same time.
Footage from Curry Hall, across the street from Public House on UNT’s campus, at 2:02 a.m. shows Stevenson walking north on Avenue A a few feet ahead of Phiffer. They both walk off camera.
But at 2:03 a.m., Phiffer appears walking south on Avenue A. Stevenson does not re-enter the camera’s view. Phiffer seems to be making a phone call as he walks back to Public House, Gay testified. He stands alone outside of Public House for a few moments.
Phiffer eventually begins walking north again. He is still alone. He passes The Tavern bar and the restaurant Po-K Loco, both located on Ave A down the street from Public House.
By The Garage bar, Phiffer is seen walking north and Stevenson is following closely behind him. Phiffer says something to Stevenson and points north, in the direction of where the shooting later occurred, as he walks off camera. Gay testifies Stevenson appears to try to walk south, away from Phiffer. But then, he says something to Phiffer and walks back north.
Footage from the Language Building, located at 108 Ave. A, across from the Fry Street bars, indicates the gun fire began at approximately 2:09:17 a.m.
After the shooting, at 2:12 a.m., Phiffer’s vehicle stops outside of Public House. His friend Savion is already in the vehicle, and his then-girlfriend gets in the car. Phiffer then drives away from the scene.
Defense attorney Derek Adame’s questioning to Gay described Stevenson and another male as getting up in Phiffer’s face to the point that Phiffer had to step away from them. Adame’s questioning described Phiffer as being up with his back against a wall with Stevenson and two other men surrounded him.
Gay testified that he believed they were leaning into one another to better hear each other speak in the loud bar. Phiffer was several inches taller than the other men and Gay testified that they needed to crouch up or down to speak.
Then outside the bars, Adame’s questioning described Stevenson as grabbing Phiffer and getting so close to him that Phiffer is knocked off balance. Gay testified that he believed that, among the crowded sidewalk, Stevenson bumped into Phiffer and Phiffer slightly move to the side.
Gay testified he didn’t see Stevenson acting aggressively in any of the footage. Adame asked Gay to confirm that he doesn’t know what Phiffer was perceiving, though. “That’s a fact,” Gay said.
Phiffer’s testimony
Phiffer, however, explained what he percieved that night when he took the stand.
To start, Phiffer confirms that he was the one to shoot Stevenson. He testified that he did so because, “I was afraid for my life.” He also confirmed that he did tell detectives several lies during the interviews after his arrest.
Phiffer testified to the first time he encountered Stevenson on Fry Street, about two weeks prior to the shooting. Phiffer said he remembers it differently from Sarah, who testified Wednesday.
Phiffer said he and Sarah were walking back to his car. Both he and Sarah testified he went to break up a nearby, unrelated fight.
Phiffer testified Stevenson was filming the fight and that as Sarah walked by, he captured her in the video. Phiffer said Stevenson asked for her number and when she declined, it appeared like Stevenson grabbed Sarah on the forearm and said, “Why you trippin’?” Sarah testified that Stevenson never videoed her or touched her.
As the three walk, Phiffer testified he told Stevenson to respect Sarah declining. Phiffer testified Stevenson called him vulgarities and aggressively got in his face. Phiffer testified that Stevenson told Phiffer he would be looking for him on Fry Street. Phiffer testified he took this as a threat, believing that Stevenson was warning Phiffer not to come back to Fry Street or else he would harm him.
Sarah and Phiffer got in his vehicle and drove off. Sarah testified, however, that she and Phiffer left without any issue from Stevenson or the men with him. She said they never surrounded Phiffer. She also said there was not another unidentified male present.
The night of the shooting, Phiffer said he spoke with one of Stevenson’s friends before the surveillance footage that the jury saw of them talking at Public House. Phiffer testified in this earlier conversation, he told him he didn’t “f--k with” Stevenson. Phiffer said he felt like the man was lying to him about not being friends with Stevenson so that he could get close to Phiffer and possibly rob or “jump” him with Stevenson.
Later, when Phiffer and the man are captured speaking soon before closing, Phiffer testifies that he threatened him.
Then Stevenson joins the conversation. Phiffer testified Stevenson asked him what he’s going to do. Phiffer said he took this to mean that Stevenson wanted trouble with him. Phiffer said he was afraid but wanted to stand up for himself to deter them from looking for him in the future.
When another unidentified male approached, Phiffer testified he thought he was being set up for “a heated situation.” Phiffer said he lets Stevenson walk away outside because he’s worried about them following him to his car. He testifies his car is parked near the north entrance to Voertman’s bookstore.
After Phiffer briefly walks south to the front of Public House then back north, Phiffer testified Stevenson approaches him. Phiffer testified Stevenson called him vulgarities and said he knew Phiffer didn’t want problems but that he (Stevenson) did.
Phiffer said he told Stevenson to stop following him several times and tried to ignore him. He said that he picked up his pace after they crossed West Hickory Street to try to get ahead of Stevenson. Phiffer testified he noticed Erik behind them and didn’t know whether Erik was a friend of Stevenson’s.
Near The Zebra’s Head, Phiffer testified Stevenson appeared to bend down with his hands going toward his waistband. State prosecutor Rachel Nichols said Phiffer never explained this before Thursday. But Adame said this has been Phiffer’s story since he first spoke with Adame in April 2022.
Fearful of this movement, Phiffer testified he took out his loaded gun from his waistband, chambered a round and shot at Stevenson. He testified he shot until Stevenson fell and then he ran to his car.
First, Phiffer told detectives in an interview that he threw the gun out the car window in a gutter on West Mulberry Street. But Phiffer testified he later gave Savion the gun and told him to get rid of it. The gun was never found.
Phiffer testified as to why the bullets entered Stevenson’s body going at an upward angle despite the fact that Phiffer is several inches taller than Stevenson. Phiffer said that he ducked as he was shooting at Stevenson.
Phiffer was 17 at the time of the shooting and he said he’s grown since. Denton County booking records state that Phiffer was 6-foot-1 at the time of his booking on March 22, 2022. Testimony indicated he is now 6’5 and Stevenson was 5-foot-11.
When cross-examined by Nichols, Phiffer said it was dark and he didn’t know how Stevenson ended up backed against a wall when he was shot. He also testified he didn’t know how or why Stevenson’s back was facing toward him when he shot Stevenson.
Phiffer said it all happened very quickly and he was sacred. Phiffer also said that he was remorseful. While Phiffer testified he felt like he did what he had to do by shooting Stevenson, Phiffer said he didn’t want to take someone’s life or cause their family pain.
The jury is expected to begin deliberating a verdict Friday morning.
