Updated at 10:55 a.m.: A Denton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed at about 10:25 a.m. Prudence Dodd was located safe in the Wichita Falls area. She did not require medical attention when she was located.
Law enforcement is looking for a missing 81-year-old woman who is diagnosed with onset dementia and last seen driving near Alvord.
Prudence Dodd’s grey 2016 Dodge Caravan was spotted driving northbound on State Highway 287 in Alvord, a city in Wise County, at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. She has a Texas license plate KYZ6468.
Dodd was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday at her sister’s home in unincorporated Denton County near Justin. She intended to drive to her son’s home in Waco, but never arrived.
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert and sent out a press release at about 1:51 a.m. Wednesday morning. The silver alert for Dodd was still active at about 8:30 a.m.
The release states Dodd was recently diagnosed with onset dementia, is insulin-dependent and without her medication, and needs assistance from a cane or walker due to Neuropathy in her feet.
She is 5’2, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black dress and gray cardigan.
Those with information about Dodd can contact Denton County Sheriff’s Office (940) 349-1600 or Investigator Richard Anders (940) 453-0927.
