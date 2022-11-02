Sheriff's badge

Updated at 10:55 a.m.: A Denton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed at about 10:25 a.m. Prudence Dodd was located safe in the Wichita Falls area. She did not require medical attention when she was located.

Law enforcement is looking for a missing 81-year-old woman who is diagnosed with onset dementia and last seen driving near Alvord.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

