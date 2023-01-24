This story is developing.
The trial of Xavier Patterson, charged with the murder of his children’s mother, Meagan Darling, continued today with witnesses testifying that Darling feared for her life after years of abuse.
Day two of Patterson’s trial started with a warning from 211th District Court Judge Brody Shanklin to the Patterson and Darling families.
He said he was sympathetic to the strong emotions a case like this can illicit. But if he heard of “any more confrontations” between the families, those involved would no longer be permitted to attend the trial. Both sides said they understood.
After Patterson pleaded not guilty to the charges, opening statements and state testimony commenced.
State prosecutor Michael Graves told the jury that they would learn that Darling knew exactly how she would die: at the hands of Patterson. He said they would hear of several instances of Patterson abusing and threatening Darling, that she expressed fear for her life to others and that Patterson’s varying versions of events don’t add up.
Graves said the testimony of Darling’s eldest son — who was in the home when Darling died — will prove that Patterson acted intentionally out of anger to kill Darling.
Defense attorney Derek Adame argued, however, that Darling’s death was a tragic accident. The two had a toxic, unhealthy relationship, he said. But Adame argued there was no evidence that Patterson acted intentionally and knowingly to murder Darling. Rather, he was unfamiliar with firearms and owned a faulty gun.
Adame said that by the end of the week, the jury would come to understand that this was not a murder but an accident. Instead, they’ll have to decide if Patterson should have known better when handling the firearm and if he should be held criminally responsible with a lesser charge.
Darling’s sister and friends testified this morning and recounted several conversations with Darling in which they allege Darling said she was afraid Patterson would kill her.
While Darling had called police in the past, the witnesses said he did not face consequences. Sometimes he wasn’t there when police arrived, and other times police allegedly told Darling they couldn’t do much to trespass or prosecute him if she allowed him into her home again.
Darling would try to fix the relationship because she wanted to keep her family together and give her children a father, her sister said. She testified that Darling eventually stopped calling police after Child Protective Services visited her. Her sister said Darling feared they would take her children away.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.