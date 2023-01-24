patterson trial
Xavier Patterson enters the courtroom Monday to stand trial in the death of his children's mother, Meagan Darling, at the Denton County Courts Building.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

This story is developing.

The trial of Xavier Patterson, charged with the murder of his children’s mother, Meagan Darling, continued today with witnesses testifying that Darling feared for her life after years of abuse.

