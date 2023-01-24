The trial of Xavier Patterson, charged with the murder of his children’s mother, Meagan Darling, continued Tuesday with witnesses testifying that Darling feared for her life after years of abuse.
Day two of Patterson’s trial started with a warning from 211th District Court Judge Brody Shanklin to the Patterson and Darling families.
Shanklin said he was sympathetic to the strong emotions a case like this can elicit. But if he heard of “any more confrontations” between the families, those involved would no longer be permitted to attend the trial. Both sides said they understood.
After Patterson pleaded not guilty to the charges, opening statements and state testimony commenced.
State prosecutor Michael Graves told the jurors that they would learn that Darling knew exactly how she would die: at the hands of Patterson. He said they would hear of several instances of Patterson abusing and threatening Darling, that she expressed fear for her life to others, and that Patterson’s varying versions of events don’t add up.
Graves said the testimony of Darling’s eldest son — who was in the home when his mother died — will prove that Patterson acted intentionally out of anger to kill Darling.
Defense attorney Derek Adame argued, however, that Darling’s death was a tragic accident. The two had a toxic, unhealthy relationship, he said. But Adame argued that there was no evidence that Patterson acted intentionally and knowingly to murder Darling; rather, he was unfamiliar with firearms and owned a faulty gun.
Adame said that by the end of the week, the jury would come to understand that this was not a murder but an accident. Instead, they’ll have to decide if Patterson should have known better when handling the firearm and if he should be held criminally responsible with a lesser charge.
Darling's sister and friends testified Tuesday morning and recounted several conversations in which Darling said she was afraid Patterson would kill her.
“She just always said that,” Darling’s sister testified. “‘He will kill me. I know he will.’ He told her that many times.”
While Darling had called police in the past, the witnesses said Patterson did not face consequences. Sometimes he wasn’t there when police arrived, and other times they claimed police told Darling they couldn’t do much to trespass or prosecute him if she allowed him into her home again. After Darling called 911 once to say she was assaulted, police took photos of injuries to her neck. But Patterson left before they arrived.
Darling would try to fix the relationship because she wanted to keep her family together and give her children a father, her sister said. Darling was the mother of four children — Patterson was the father of the two youngest, now ages 3 and 5, while another man is the father of the two eldest, now 14 and 13.
Her sister testified that Darling eventually stopped calling police after Child Protective Services visited her, saying that Darling feared they would take her children away.
Friends also testified that Darling was scared to leave Patterson and that she tried several times but was never successful. When Darling tried to prevent him from entering her home, Patterson busted down her door more than once, her childhood friend and next-door neighbor testified.
In another altercation in September 2018, Darling ran into her friend's home next door, and Patterson followed her in. He was angry, possessed, “out of mind, out of body” and “didn’t seem like himself," the neighbor said.
Despite objections from the defense, the court permitted state attorneys to present to the jury audio of the 911 calls from the September 2018 incident and another incident in December 2019. In the latter, Darling can be heard telling Patterson he has trespassed and needs to leave. She also tells the 911 operator that he is going to hurt her, that she has four children, and she’s helpless.
The neighbor said that a month before her death, she asked Darling why she was still with Patterson. Darling cried hysterically and said she loved him and was scared to leave him, the neighbor testified.
Another friend said Darling was terrified when Patterson purchased a gun because she thought he would use it on her. The friend said Darling drafted a will regarding the custody of her children because “she knew she was going to die.”
Her friend offered to contact a police officer she knew who could help Darling. But Darling didn’t take her up on the offer, the friend said.
In December 2019, Darling moved to a house in the 1400 block of Carrigan Lane. Her sister lent her the money for the home on the condition that Patterson couldn’t live with her. But Darling said things would be different this time, he was going to start working and would help provide for their family.
The night of Darling’s death
Not long after she moved, Darling was found dead in her home, on Jan. 10, 2020. Operators for 911 received a hang-up call from a man, but the dispatcher could not authenticate whether the caller was Patterson.
On the call, people in the background sound distressed and a male voice says, “We have an emergency,” and the call ends. The operator tried to call back, to no avail. He was able to pin the call location to the house on Carrigan Lane, and Denton police were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m.
State attorneys played the responding officer’s body camera footage from that night. In the footage, the officer and his partner approach the home and find two children and an infant inside. The officer opens the door and introduces himself to the children. They start to cry and say their mother is dead inside the home.
The officers enter the home, and Darling’s eldest son enters the frame from the direction of the master bedroom with his hands up. He points the officers in the direction of the bedroom.
The officers see a pistol in the hallway near the open bedroom doorway and see Darling lying unresponsive on the floor, on her back with her arms outstretched above her. She has a gunshot wound to her head. The officer states she is not breathing. There is blood visible on the head of the bed and pillows.
After Darling’s eldest son tells officers Patterson is in the home, the officers call out to him for a couple of minutes but receive no response. They enter the bedroom, pass Darling’s body, enter the bathroom and find Patterson unresponsive but conscious, slumped over in the closet. He has no shirt on and has blood on his neck and chest.
After handcuffing Patterson and removing a knife from nearby, the officer locates the stab wounds on Patterson’s neck and applies gauze. Denton Fire Department medics arrive and transport Patterson.
By the end of the body camera footage, the members of both Patterson's and Darling’s families who hadn’t left the room were in tears. Patterson also appeared distraught while watching the footage.
What’s to come
In total, the state said they called 17 witnesses to testify Tuesday. The state is expected to call more witnesses Wednesday. Graves said the jury can still expect to hear testimony from firearm forensics experts, crime scene investigators, child welfare experts and Darling’s eldest son.
The jury will return at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in 211th District Court.
