A second suspect, 29-year-old Benjaminpaul Teal, was arrested and charged Friday in relation to a double homicide at a Denton apartment complex in March, according to a press release.

Police responded to a shooting call on March 23 at 10 p.m. at the Ridgecrest Apartment in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive. They found a male and female victim with gunshot wounds to the head. They were declared deceased shortly after police arrived.

