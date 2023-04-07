A second suspect, 29-year-old Benjaminpaul Teal, was arrested and charged Friday in relation to a double homicide at a Denton apartment complex in March, according to a press release.
Police responded to a shooting call on March 23 at 10 p.m. at the Ridgecrest Apartment in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive. They found a male and female victim with gunshot wounds to the head. They were declared deceased shortly after police arrived.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as Breanna Christine Dunn, 29, and Ronald Lee Calvert Jr., 43.
Witnesses reported seeing two suspects flee from the scene. Police connected 29-year-old Silvester Williams to the male victim. Williams was arrested on April 3.
When asked for more information about the suspects and victims' relationships to one another, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said she was not familiar with that aspect of the investigation. She referred the Denton Record-Chronicle to the arrest affidavit.
The arrest affidavit could not yet be obtained from the Denton County Courts building, as its offices are closed in observance of Good Friday.
Interviews and physical evidence gave detectives cause to believe Teal was the second suspect. They applied for a warrant for his arrest.
Wichita Falls police arrested Teal in Wichita Falls Friday morning. He was charged with capital murder for causing the death of two people during the same criminal act.
Teal is expected to be booked into the Wichita County Jail later today, Cunningham said in the release. His mugshot was not available at the time of the press release.
Williams remained in the county jail as of Friday in lieu of $500,000.
The Denton Police Department thanked Wichita Falls police, Mesquite police and the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in the two arrests and the Major Crimes Unit for their work.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.