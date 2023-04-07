A second suspect, 29-year-old Benjaminpaul Teal, was arrested and charged Friday in relation to a double homicide at a Denton apartment complex in March, according to a news release.
Police responded to a shooting call on March 23 at 10 p.m. at the Ridgecrest Apartment in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive. They found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds to the head. They were declared deceased shortly after police arrived.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as Breanna Christine Dunn, 29, and Ronald Lee Calvert Jr., 43.
When asked for more information about the suspects’ and victims’ relationships to one another, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said she was not familiar with that aspect of the investigation. She referred the Denton Record-Chronicle to the arrest affidavit.
The arrest affidavit could not yet be obtained from the Denton County Courts Building, as its offices were closed in observance of Good Friday.
Interviews and physical evidence gave detectives cause to believe Teal was the second suspect, according to the release, and they applied for a warrant for his arrest.
Officers in the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations Unit arrested Teal on Friday morning during a traffic stop, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Along with a parole violation warrant, he was charged with the capital murder warrant for allegedly causing the deaths of two people during the same criminal act.
Teal was booked into the Wichita County Jail with his bail set at $10 million.
Williams remained in the county jail as of Friday in lieu of $500,000 bail.
The Denton Police Department thanked Wichita Falls police, Mesquite police and the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in the two arrests and the Major Crimes Unit for their work.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.