Denton PD substation
Buy Now
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

A second suspect, 29-year-old Benjaminpaul Teal, was arrested and charged Friday in relation to a double homicide at a Denton apartment complex in March, according to a news release.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags