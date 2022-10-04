A mistrial was declared Tuesday in the case of Jay Rotter, a former Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputy charged with the murder of his girlfriend at their Denton home.
Following jury selection Monday, the trial was expected to continue at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. However, it was delayed until the afternoon.
When the trial continued, Rotter’s defense had motioned for a mistrial. Lead defense attorney Navid A. Alband said Tuesday morning his team was provided “mitigating and exculpatory” video evidence they had not previously seen.
Alband said this evidence would cause a “quite significant” change in their strategy and how they would have conducted voir dire of the jury on Monday. He argued it was the state’s duty to hand over any evidence that may be mitigating and exculpatory prior to the start of the trial.
This evidence included footage of a conversation between Rotter and Hartman’s mother who says she believes Hartman’s death was a suicide, Alband said. The defense attorney argued this was a key piece of evidence and the defense was “certainly not ready for trial” since they had received it that morning.
Outside of the jurors presence Monday, the state and defense attorneys discussed with 211th District Judge Brody Shanklin off record that they had about one terabyte worth of evidence to comb through for trial.
The defense said off record they worried that the state had come across something within that evidence that the defense had not yet reviewed and would be violating the Brady rule.
Alband argued Tuesday that the state and the Denton Police Department — which was the agency that arrested Rotter — had been sitting on this portion of the evidence for over a year.
State prosecutor Michael Graves argued that the portion of evidence was discovered that morning and he believed the information discovered was not significant enough for a mistrial to be declared.
Judge Shanklin declared a mistrial and advised the attorneys to settle on a new trial date immediately. However, the defense attorneys were not able to contact someone involved with the trial at the time. They and the judge agreed to set a new trial date in the near future.
