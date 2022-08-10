Apartment fire

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the University Place apartments for about three hours Tuesday. The affected building is adjacent to the complex's dumpsters.

 Courtesy Denton Fire Department

After a fire at the University Place apartments left a dozen people displaced, some residents called into question whether piles of trash at the complex contributed to the blaze. The city had an open case regarding the trash when the fire occurred.

At about 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, the Denton Fire Department was dispatched to the complex at 911 Bernard St. Firefighters were on the scene within three minutes.

Apartment dumpsters

A photo shared on Aug. 3 under the comments of a Facebook post shows trash piled up around the apartment complex's overflowing trash bins.

