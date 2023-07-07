From shelter dog to a class of her own, one Denton County K-9’s background is just as rare as her job specialization: electronics sniffing.

Harley, a Belgian Malinois at the Pilot Point Police Department, plays an integral role in convicting child predators and stalkers in North Texas.

Harley K-9 training boxes
Handler Madison Loughry invites Harley to sniff the next box filled with training scents, from narcotics to human remains. When Harley finds the box with an electronic storage device inside, she alerts to it by sticking her nose in and standing completely still.
Harley K-9 candy bucket
Harley alerts to the presence of a microSD card that her handler Madison Loughry hid inside a bucket of candy in the Hickory Creek Animal Shelter’s breakroom. Loughry likes to train her K-9 indoors because they mostly execute search warrants inside suspects’ homes.

