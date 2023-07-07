From shelter dog to a class of her own, one Denton County K-9’s background is just as rare as her job specialization: electronics sniffing.
Harley, a Belgian Malinois at the Pilot Point Police Department, plays an integral role in convicting child predators and stalkers in North Texas.
With few exceptions, most K-9s are born and bred specifically to serve law enforcement agencies. Some agencies even pay tens of thousands to ensure they have the perfect shepherd or Malinois for the job.
It’s easier to train a puppy that’s a blank slate. And even then, some dogs bred for police work still might not make the cut.
Harley, however, spent her first two years of life as a pet before her previous owner surrendered her to the Humane Society of North Texas.
It was K-9 expert Steven Antommarchi, who works at the Hickory Creek Police Department, who first affirmed Harley’s potential. He heard about Harley from some trusted friends. They came across her at the shelter and adopted her in hopes Antommarchi would evaluate her for police work.
Antommarchi wasn’t so sure about his friends’ optimism. He had only ever met one other successful police dog candidate from a shelter — one his same friends had found who now works for the Prosper Police Department.
“I’m like, ‘You already got the one in a million dogs. There’s no way,’” Antommarchi said. “But out of respect for them, I went over there.”
When Antommarchi goes to the shelter in Keller, he hears from the staff how wonderful Harley is. But he spends some time alone with her to see for himself.
She’s jumping around and chasing toys as dogs often do, and then Harley does something pivotal: She bites the toy. It sparks a glimmer of hope in Antommarchi’s mind.
“I’m able to pet her and she calms down when I pet her while still biting the toy,” Antommarchi said. “I’m able to lift her up and get her back feet off the ground and she’s hanging on. My friend is behind me with a huge smile on her face because she knows …”
Harley exhibits many ideal qualities of a sound police dog: She’s comfortable in unfamiliar surroundings, she doesn’t hold a grudge after someone corrects her behavior, and she isn’t easily irritated.
One big “I told you so” from his friends and a meager $200 adoption fee later, Antommarchi gets to work training Harley. He thought Madison Loughry, who was a detective for Hickory Creek at the time, would be perfect for the job.
Loughry was calm but didn’t take herself too seriously, Antommarchi said. She could be silly and playful around a dog and put on her best high-pitched voice to praise Harley.
“I need all those things to happen and for there to be no reservation to look like an idiot amongst your friends,” Antommarchi said. “I felt like Maddie would be a person that could accomplish that. … Someone with such an ego that they would get upset if someone laughed at them is not the person we want as part of this. That’s not someone who’s going to do well with their dog.”
For Loughry, teaming up with Harley was fate. Loughry wanted her dog Loki, another Belgian Malinois, to be a working K-9. But, she said, he was too skittish for the job. Instead, he became a beloved pet.
“He was my spirit animal. When he died I said, ‘I want another Malinois. But it’s got to be the right one,’” Loughry said. “I lost him in 2022. So, in 2022, Steve grabbed me. … He knew I had a passion for internet crimes against children. He said, ‘I have this opportunity. You want in on it?’ Give me the dog. I love having another Mal. I think Loki sent her to me.”
There were already two K-9s at the Hickory Creek Police Department. Between paying the K-9 handler an increased salary and the cost to care for the dog, these pups can be pretty costly. So, to justify the expense of another K-9, Antommarchi knew Harley needed to bring something new to the table: electronic storage device sniffing. That’s when Florida International University’s Detection Dog Program entered the picture.
“We’re about to add a frickin’ third dog and this is going to be a very special dog,” Antommarchi said. “FIU asked if we would be willing to do studies for an electronic storage device. At that time, they were looking at a specific chemical, TPPO, triphenylphosphine oxide.”
In short, after introducing a dog to a scent and rewarding them each time they smell it, a handler can apply a cue to command the dog to search for the scent. With a sense of smell up to 100,000 times more acute than a human’s, according to the American Kennel Club, and many repetitions, a dog can successfully isolate and follow a particular scent.
Just like marijuana or narcotics or bombs, dogs can be trained to sniff out triphenylphosphine oxide. This chemical compound is present in the circuit boards of all electronic storage devices, such as thumb drives, flash drives, hard drives, SD cards, cellphones and more. It can be isolated in a lab, so that the dog is trained to sniff this specific compound, as opposed to accidentally associating the reward with smelling some other metal or plastic that might not be present in every device.
Electronic devices can be integral evidence in plenty of cases. Most everyone has a phone on them at all times, after all, and detectives can extract a lot of data from them. Perhaps a suspect ditched their phone in a field while fleeing police. Or prison guards need to search for contraband phones among numerous cells.
But what Loughry is most passionate about is Harley’s work in prosecuting people who commit crimes against children. Electronic devices might be used to store child pornography. Other electronic devices could hold key communications in child sex trafficking networks.
“Those cases to me have one of the biggest impacts on the community,” Loughry said. “Whether it’s hands-on child abuse or possession of child pornography, it doesn’t matter. … Being a mom, I would lose my mind if something ever happened to my kid. So I think, at least for me, if something like that happened, it would be nice knowing there was a detective or whole department taking it seriously and making sure if there is a penalty and successful prosecution.”
Through the American Working Dog Association, Harley became the first electronic storage device detection K-9 in Texas to be certified by a third-party organization. There previously was no third-party certification, Antommarchi said. Harley is now joined by two other certified dogs in Texas.
Loughry and Harley moved over to the Pilot Point Police Department after Loughry said they gave her an offer she couldn’t refuse. Harley is paid for exclusively through donations. She’ll work for any agency that will have her.
Harley mostly works search warrants. After a suspect is arrested for a crime, detectives can apply for a warrant to search their home for electronic storage devices. Before taking Harley in, officers will remove any electronics in plain view. Then, Loughry brings in Harley to search for any hidden electronics.
Suspects can get pretty creative with where they hide their devices. For example, at less than a millimeter thick, a microSD card could be hidden just about anywhere in a home. And while officers might not be able to find it in a several-thousand-square-foot home, Harley surely can.
“One of the craziest ones was a microSD card slipped behind the woodwork,” Loughry said. “Harley was alerting to the wall and I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ But that’s one thing we preach: You have to trust your dog. I pulled my knife out, popped it open and there’s two microSD cards there.”
Loughry said she’s most proud of Harley’s work in Operation Janus. This FBI operation, spanning Jan. 16 to Feb. 20, resulted in the rescue of 28 children from online sexual abuse and 80 charges against 59 suspects. The suspects are accused of trafficking illegal images and videos of children forced into sexual acts, according to a federal news release. With Harley’s assistance, and others, investigators seized many terabytes of data and electronic devices that may lead to the investigation of other offenders.
“I’m so proud of this dog” Loughry said. “Every time I talk about it, like where she started and where she is now, I almost tear up.”
But Loughry is still working to expand Harley’s capabilities. She wants to test Harley’s depth of smell, like if a device was deep in a dress or wall, causing the scent to be fainter. She also wants test sniffing out devices underwater.
Harley is also in continued training to sniff out tracking devices. This often happens in voluntary searches, like if a stalking victim reports that they believe their stalker hid tracking devices in their car, for example.
The frequency of Harley’s work varies. Loughry said there are busy periods and lulls. As opposed to a lack of cases, Loughry attributes the lulls to a lack of awareness about Harley’s abilities and how she is willing to bring Harley to any agency for assistance.
Loughry’s long-term goal is to get to a point where she’s out in the field working with Harley every day.
“I love what she does. … I have the mindset of same team, same goal,” Loughry said. “We may work for different police departments, federal versus state. Whatever. We’re all the same team. We all have the same goal and ultimately, it’s protecting children.”
