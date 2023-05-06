Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A 39-year-old man allegedly attempted to kill himself with a holstered knife during a traffic stop Saturday morning since he had a warrant for his arrest and did not want to go to prison, according to a Denton police press release.

At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation at the block of West Hickory Street and Carroll Boulevard.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags