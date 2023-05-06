A 39-year-old man allegedly attempted to kill himself with a holstered knife during a traffic stop Saturday morning since he had a warrant for his arrest and did not want to go to prison, according to a Denton police press release.
At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation at the block of West Hickory Street and Carroll Boulevard.
Officers stopped a 39-year-old male driver that had a 38-year-old woman passenger.
Officers asked the man to step out of the vehicle for a standardized field sobriety test. Officers then saw a knife in his hand, which was positioned near his neck, and blood on his hand.
The press release says the woman told officers the man told her during the traffic stop that he knew about the warrant and did not want to go to prison. She said he then removed his holstered knife and cut his neck.
The release states the man was wanted out of Collin County on a probation violation warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The man put the knife down when instructed to do so by officers. After the man exited the vehicle, officers observed more blood actively coming from the right side of his neck.
Officers asked the man if he had just cut himself, and he said yes to the officers. The man admitted to drinking at a bar prior to the traffic stop.
Officers called for medics and rendered aid while awaiting their arrival. The man sustained life-threatening injuries due to a deep laceration in his neck.
The man was transported to a hospital, where he is currently being treated. Due to the severity of the driver’s self-inflicted injury, Denton police detectives and forensics personnel responded. The investigation is ongoing.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.