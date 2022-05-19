Nineteen individuals, including Red Power Ranger actor Austin St. John, have been indicted on allegations they participated in a scheme to defraud lenders and a paycheck protection program out of $3.5 million.
Of the group, 18 have been arrested or summoned for an appearance before a federal judge magistrate. The following individuals are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud:
- Andrew Charles Moran, 43, Lewisville
- Michael Lewayne Hill, aka “Tank,” 47, Mineral Wells
- Ty Alan Burkhart, 34, Frisco
- Jason Lawrence Geiger, aka “Austin St. John,” aka the “Red Power Ranger,” 47, McKinney
- Eric Reed Marascio, aka “Phoenix Macron,” 50, Allen
- Christopher Lee McElfresh, 43, Frisco
- Elmer Omar Ayala, 45, Midlothian
- Gregory Fitzgerald Hatley Jr., 38, Allen
- Alexander Eric Cortesano, 52, Dallas
- Arthur Atik Pongtaratik, 33, Carrollton
- Miles Justin Urias, 34, Richardson
- Rajaa Bensellam, 49, Allen
- Hadi Mohammed Taffal, 50 Allen
- Jonathon James Spencer, aka “Spence,” 33, Rowlett
- Peter Keovongphet, aka “Lil’ Pete,” 34, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Fabian C. Hernandez, 44, Lake Alfred, Fla.
- Cord Dean Newman, 44, Homosassa, Fla.
- Daniel Lee Warren, 33, address unknown
The scheme was led by Michael Hill and Andrew Moran, the indictment alleges. The group allegedly carried out a scheme to defraud lenders and the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Hill allegedly recruited the others to use an existing business or create a business to submit applications for PPP funding.
Moran allegedly assisted with the application paperwork, fabricating supporting documents and submitting the applications online.
The defendants misrepresented the true nature of their business, the number of employees and the amount of payroll on the applications, according to the indictment. SBA and other financial institutions approved the applications and issued loans to the defendants.
Once they received the money, the group allegedly did not use the funds as intended. Intended uses included paying employee salaries, covering fixed debt or utility payments or continuing health care benefits for employees.
Instead, the group used the funds to pay Hill and Moran, transfer money into their personal accounts or make various personal purchases, according to the indictment. They also allegedly sent the funds to Spencer to invest in foreign exchange markets.
The defendants allegedly obtained 16 loans and at least $3.5 million. If convicted, each could face up to 20 years in federal prison.
The FBI and IRS are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. attorneys in the Eastern District of Texas are prosecuting the case.