Denton County Courts Building entrance
Buy Now

The entrance to the Denton County Courts Building is pictured on Dec. 16, 2022. Many of 2022's biggest public safety stories unfolded in the courts building and they, along with new stories, are expected continue to play out in the same place next year. 

 Brooke Colombo/DRC

Over the last year, covering public safety in Denton County brought stories of heinous criminal charges, staffing shortages that caused a ripple effect of issues, new leadership and a growing need for service. The effects of the stories don't end with the new year.

Here are some topics the Denton Record-Chronicle expects to continue its covering as we head into 2023.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you