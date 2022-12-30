Over the last year, covering public safety in Denton County brought stories of heinous criminal charges, staffing shortages that caused a ripple effect of issues, new leadership and a growing need for service. The effects of the stories don't end with the new year.
Here are some topics the Denton Record-Chronicle expects to continue its covering as we head into 2023.
Infamous criminal cases continue
Throughout 2022, the Record-Chronicle covered years-old cases as they slowly make their way through the court system along with new cases as crimes occurred.
Some trials will still span into 2023, such as the trial of ex-Texas Rangers player John Wetteland, who's accused of child sexual abuse, or former Tarrant County Deputy Jay Rotter, who's accused of murdering his girlfriend at her Denton home. Both ended in mistrials. Discovering the innocence or guilt of the accused has been slowed by COVID-19, allegations of violating the Brady Rule and run-of-the-mill issues with scheduling.
Meanwhile the cases of some of this year's most infamous crimes are still underway. For example, that of a mother and her boyfriend charged with the murder of her 7-year-old son. Or a woman charged with the murder of her newlywed husband, whose family is known around town for the McBride Music & Pawn shop and the Fine Arts Theater.
With crime rates rising nationwide, Denton is bound to see more criminal activity. The Record-Chronicle will be in the courtroom to capture how the county carries out justice in 2023.
Staffing shortages impede justice, cause concern for inmate safety
Still feeling the effects of the pandemic on the workforce, Denton County is one among many counties statewide that are experiencing issues with recruitment and retention in its criminal justice system. The staffing shortage in jails and state hospitals that treat inmates has spiraled into a growing systemic issue.
On several occasions in 2022, Denton County Jail Administrator Barry Caver lamented the difficulties in keeping the jail staffed. In July, Denton County made plans to transfer inmates to the Montague County Jail because of the staffing shortage. The jail had 191 vacant detention staff positions at the time despite its growing inmate population.
One inmate complained of insufficient medical care in the jail that could cost him his arm (literally) and the jail initially failed its inspection, noting an inmate death under investigation, but was later brought up to code.
Additionally, the jail is unwillingly disobeying court orders to transfer an inmate who was deemed incompetent to stand trial to a state mental health facility for treatment. Why? Because the state hospital cannot take him due to staffing shortages. Thus, causing a statewide block in the criminal justice system.
The staffing shortage in Texas’s jails and state hospitals doesn’t appear to be ceasing anytime soon. The Record-Chronicle will continue to cover if and how the county and state address these shortages and the pressing impact they have on Texans.
A new chief at the helm
The Denton Police Department's new chief, Doug Shoemaker, has only just started to head the city's law enforcement officers. So it's yet to be seen what changes will come to the department and how they will affect citizens.
Roughly three months after his swearing in, Shoemaker is still on a listening tour of sorts, making his rounds in the community to better understand what city officials and citizens expect from the police.
In interviews with the Record-Chronicle and at other events, Chief Shoemaker has expressed his admiration for former Chief Frank Dixon's efforts at the department. And as Dixon has moved on to become assistant city manager, he was heavily involved in Shoemaker's hiring. So, there's likely similarities in their approaches to law enforcement.
While it's unknown what trials 2023 has in store, the Record-Chronicle will keep up with the Denton Police Departments challenges or triumphs under Shoemaker's direction.
Public safety service expansions
Roughly one year ago, the city of Denton projected the population would grow to 207,334 people by 2030. That’s nearly 60,000 more people added since the 2020 census. As Denton’s population and development grows exponentially, its public safety services are expanding rapidly to keep up.
This year, we saw the construction of the Denton Police Department’s Vintage Boulevard Substation. But it’s yet to open. The Denton Fire Department held its groundbreaking for Station 9, which will significantly cut down wait times in west Denton near the airport. Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges said it won’t be long before Denton needs build more.
It seems like as soon as one construction project finishes up, another one starts cropping up. When long standing projects come to an end or new builds are conceived, we’ll be watching along the way to cover the city's growing needs and how its public safety departments plan to meet them.
