During the meeting, the council approved a resolution 4-3 to make investigating abortion low-priority for the Denton Police Department.
The City Council requested an increased police presence at the meeting. But Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said she was not sure of the exact number of officers present.
Outside the meeting, hundreds of people gathered to voice their support or disdain for the proposal. Several officers were on duty in the area during the demonstration.
Some individuals present were armed, Beckwith said. Those people carrying military-style rifles told the Denton Record-Chronicle they were in support of the resolution.
“We didn’t have any issues with that,” Beckwith said of the armed demonstrators.
Police responded to a few disturbances during the rally. Police are investigating one shirtless man who “got heated” during the protest, Beckwith said. Officers made contact with him but released him.
It was unclear whether he was associated with either side of the protest or just in the area, Beckwith said.
Another incident occurred at the end of the City Council meeting. As people were leaving, one woman screamed at police on her way out. Beckwith said it was just a verbal altercation and she left without incident or arrest.
Beckwith said the department was grateful there were no major issues even though there were over 1,000 people gathered in the area.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.