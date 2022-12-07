Jay Rotter
Buy Now

Jay Rotter, a former deputy with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, leaves the 211th District Court on Oct. 3 during a trial that ended in a declaration of mistrial.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

At the core of ex-Tarrant deputy Jay Rotter’s murder case is whether, beyond a reasonable doubt, Rotter’s girlfriend died by his hand, as detectives have claimed, or if she committed suicide as he alleges.

At a pretrial hearing Wednesday for former Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputy Jay Rotter, the court heard testimony from the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on the deceased, 46-year-old Leslie Hartman.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you