At the core of ex-Tarrant deputy Jay Rotter’s murder case is whether, beyond a reasonable doubt, Rotter’s girlfriend died by his hand, as detectives have claimed, or if she committed suicide as he alleges.
At a pretrial hearing Wednesday for former Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputy Jay Rotter, the court heard testimony from the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on the deceased, 46-year-old Leslie Hartman.
Attorneys cross-examined Dr. Richard Fries, a deputy medical examiner, in what was the first of a two-part pretrial hearing.
During questioning from defense attorney Bill Lane, Fries explained that while the medical examiner’s office has investigators, they don’t investigate the crime scene but confer with criminal investigators to make determinations about a cause of death.
The trial of a former Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy who is charged with the murder of his …
Lane asked if when Fries met with the case’s lead detective Rodney Mooneyham he changed his ruling from suicide to homicide based on the detective’s assessment.
Fries said that before the meeting his opinion on the cause of Hartman’s death was still pending. “I had my concerns,” he said of Hartman’s death. After Fries met with Mooneyham, he said he changed his opinion and listed Hartman’s cause of death as a homicide.
Lane asked if the timeline Mooneyham provided was off by 10 minutes, for example, if that would change his findings. Fries said he doesn’t have a specific threshold, but differences in circumstances like the order of events leading up to death could significantly impact a ruling. If he had provided Fries with a time of death that was slightly off, it would likely not significantly impact the determination.
Under questioning, Fries said the gunshot wound was common with suicide. He said she had a wound to the right temple and the bullet traveled right to left in a slightly upward trajectory. He elaborated that the gunshot wound was in a common location for people to shoot themselves.
Lane also questioned Fries about his statements in a prior interview with state prosecutors. Lane asked if Fries said whether or not there was a lack of gunshot residue on her hands, that would not make a difference in the ruling between suicide and homicide.
Fries said that there are issues with gunshot residue testing because anyone in the vicinity of a gunshot with their hands exposed could have residue. If a person had gloves on, that could impact the result, he said, and some ammunition is less likely to leave residue than others.
If he did not have the criminal investigation evidence and had received a negative gunshot residue test result, he said he likely would rule a death undetermined.
When the defense passed the witness, state prosecutors asked Fries to clarify that he never ruled Hartman’s death a suicide then later changed the cause of death to homicide. That was correct, he said.
Hartman's toxicology report
Fries also testified Hartman’s blood alcohol concentration at the time of her death was 0.264%. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states at BAC over 0.15%, an individual has less muscle control, major loss of balance and vomiting may occur unless the level is reached slowly or the person has developed tolerance.
Blackouts, or when a person is still awake but their brain is not creating new memories, tend to start at about 0.16% BAC, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. These tend to occur when alcohol enters the bloodstream quickly.
Hartman also had 34 nanograms per milliliters of therapeutic hydrocodone in her system, Fries said. Zero to 40 nanograms per milliliter of blood is considered the therapeutic range for this opiate, according to Clinical Laboratories Reference. Fries was aware of Hartman’s surgical history and the fact she was confined to a wheelchair, he said.
Next hearing
Fries was the only witness to take the stand Wednesday morning. But the pre-trial hearing is expected to continue at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the 211th District Court.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.