CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct the age of the suspect.
A 23-year-old man who is accused of killing two people while driving intoxicated was arrested again Friday after a judge deemed his bail amount was insufficient, a Denton police sergeant said.
William Robert Blair, who allegedly drove while intoxicated and killed two people on Interstate 35E on April 25, was arrested on Friday and is now being held at the Denton County Jail in lieu of $775,000 bail.
Sgt. Daryn Briggs of the Denton Police Department said Fry Street bar staffers recognized Blair as he was inside their business Thursday. He said they then alerted Denton police officers who were nearby.
“They already took him out of the bar, but they followed up and let us know he was there,” Briggs said. “We kept an eye on him as best as we could … and saw him walking around in the area. We went back and were able to get video surveillance of him in the bar, consuming alcohol, which was a direct violation of his bond condition.”
Gary Clark of Corinth and Gary Bennett of Virginia died last week after allegedly being struck by Blair in a black Ford around 2:40 p.m. on April 25. Clark, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bennett, 29, died at Medical City Denton on April 27.
Blair was arrested the day of the crash after Corinth police officers determined he had driven while intoxicated. He initially was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Blair was held in lieu of $35,000 bail, which he posted April 26.
Following Bennett’s death, Corinth Police Department spokesperson Capt. Jimmie Gregg said the assault charge would be changed to a second intoxication manslaughter charge.
Denton County Jail records on Monday afternoon showed Blair had not yet been charged with the second count of intoxication manslaughter. Blair’s bail amounts for the one count of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault were $500,000 and $250,000, respectively.
Blair’s jail booking from Friday shows the two charges initially had lower bail amounts. Blair’s bail from his arrest April 25 was $35,000 — $25,000 on the manslaughter charge and $10,000 on the assault charge.
Briggs said the Denton Police Department coordinated with Denton County Pretrial Services and Denton County deputies to have Blair report to them on Friday.
After being informed he was under arrest, he allegedly took off on foot but was quickly detained. He now is also charged with evading arrest or detention, and the bail amount for that charge was set at $25,000.