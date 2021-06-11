A man who allegedly shot at Denton police in late May was charged Friday with aggravated assault family violence stemming from the domestic disturbance police responded to that same night, according to a news release.
Samuel Brett Collins, 39, is accused of assaulting police officers and his wife on May 26 at Pace’s Crossing Apartments. Around 2:33 that morning, Denton police went to the apartment at 2411 S. Interstate 35E for the second time in two hours after 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and a woman screaming.
While trying to speak with Collins, police said he was armed and at one point prompted officers to enter the apartment. He later exited the unit holding his wife, a 29-year-old woman, as well as a pistol.
Collins allegedly shot once at police, and two of them returned fire. Neither officer was injured, but Collins had gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he was reported in stable condition.
On May 28, Collins was booked into the Denton County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant. He was charged with aggravated assault family violence Friday afternoon.
His bail increased to $1.75 million with the added assault charge. Each count of assaulting a public servant carried a $500,000 bail amount. Collins remains in police custody.