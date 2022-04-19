Lewisville police are searching for a missing 63-year-old white male who was last heard from on approximately April 2.
Robert W. Moulds has light blonde or white hair that is shorter on the sides of his head and longer on the top. He has hazel eyes, a fair complexion and a light blonde or white goatee. The clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance is unknown.
Police took a missing person’s report from Moulds’ son on April 8 after he hadn’t had contact with his father for several days. His son suggested Moulds could have parked near a body of water to go fly fishing on the day of his disappearance.
His vehicle, a white, 2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Ghost with the Texas license plate RGV-2396, has not been found.
Police went to the man’s apartment and found no signs of foul play, a public information coordinator said. Police last pinged his phone on April 8 or April 9, the coordinator said, in Wise County. His son told police he liked to go there to fish.
Police have been unable to ping Moulds’ cellphone since then and believe his cell phone is no longer functioning, the coordinator said.
Possible areas of interest include West Fork River, North Brazos River and Possum Kingdom Lake.
Those with information about Moulds’ whereabouts or disappearance can contact the Lewisville Police Department at (972) 219-3640 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.