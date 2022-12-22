Police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into the exterior door of a restaurant Wednesday. It could have been done intentionally in order to burglarize the building, according to a police report.
At about 5:58 a.m., police were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in the 1000 block of Dallas Drive. Dispatch informed police that the damage to the restaurant appeared intentional to gain entry to the building.
The restaurant’s owner said he arrived at the business that morning and noticed damage to the back wall. The report states that it appeared the damage was caused by a vehicle ramming into the wall.
The damage was concentrated on the rear exterior door. The report states it was damaged enough that a person could have gained entry to the restaurant. The door frame and surrounding brick had extensive damage and fire department personnel advised the building sustained major structural damage.
It’s unclear if anyone entered the building, according to the report. The owner walked through the building and didn’t find anything out of place. He said in the report that he would speak with the restaurant's co-owner to have them double-check if anything was amiss.
Police are investigating the incident as a burglary of a building, which is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.