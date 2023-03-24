The Denton Police Department says that the two people killed in a shooting on Dallas Drive on Thursday night were a man and a woman found dead with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.
At about 10 p.m. Thursday, Denton police were dispatched to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive. Officers located the two deceased victims inside the vehicle, according to a news release Friday evening.
Police spoke with witnesses and determined the shooter or shooters had fled before police arrived.
Detectives and forensics professionals are working to determine what led up to the double homicide and who is responsible, according to the news release.
“While this investigation is still in its preliminary stages, we do not believe this was a random act of violence,” police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said in a message Friday morning.
Police ask that anyone who has knowledge or witnessed anything suspicious in the area to call Detective Bearden at 940-349-7986, or call Denton County Crime Stoppers to anonymously report a tip at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477).
The victims’ names have not yet been released pending official identification from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SHOOTING | There is a large police presence in the 1300 block of Dallas while officers respond to a shooting. At this time it is believed the suspect(s) left the area, and that there is not any immediate threat to the public in this area. We will post updates as we receive them. pic.twitter.com/2IrH7INLc0