Denton police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a man Thursday night in the parking lot of Winco Foods.

Kendrick Freeney was booked at the city jail on Friday at about 1:25 a.m. on a murder charge. He was still being held in the jail at midday Friday, and his bail was set at $500,000.

