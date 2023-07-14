Denton police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a man Thursday night in the parking lot of Winco Foods.
Kendrick Freeney was booked at the city jail on Friday at about 1:25 a.m. on a murder charge. He was still being held in the jail at midday Friday, and his bail was set at $500,000.
According to a Denton Police Department news release, detectives learned that Freeney is the brother of the victim’s girlfriend. She, the victim and Freeney were in a verbal altercation before the shooting in the grocery store parking lot.
A news release from late Thursday states that at about 8:10 p.m., police were dispatched to a shooting in the parking lot in the 2600 block of West University Drive.
When officers arrived, the shooting victim was already deceased. He had sustained at least one gunshot wound, the release states.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity pending family notification.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
Correction
An earlier version of this story misstated the relationship between the suspect and the victim.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.