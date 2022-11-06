 Skip to main content
Police, leaders, dealers crack down on rising reports of catalytic converter theft

Toyota of Denton
Toyota of Denton has vehicle owners who have waited months to get repairs and replacements after catalytic converter thefts. There have been too many to keep up with supplies, a Toyota service director said.

 Brooke Colombo/DRC

Frequent catalytic converter thefts over the past several months in Denton County have compelled police, politicians and car dealerships to look for solutions. The thefts’ prevalence has made it hard for manufacturers to keep up with the demand for catalytic converters and victims — some of whom have had their vehicle targeted twice — waiting months for new parts.

Selling a catalytic converter at a scrapyard can score a thief several thousand dollars depending on the condition and quality of material. And thieves can get under a car and leave with a catalytic converter in just a few minutes, experts said.

Toyota Tundra catalytic converter theft
Toyota Tundra trucks are the most common vehicles to appear in catalytic converter theft reports made to the Denton Police Department. The Tundra has four catalytic converters while other vehicles might have one. The catalytic converters on a Tundra sit higher as well, making them more accessible.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

