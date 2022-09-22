Denton police are investigating a video that went viral on social media Wednesday night of a Denton landlord with a gun telling his tenant “we’ll see what I do” when asked if he would shoot.
The persons depicted in the video are a tenant and landlord, according to a statement the Denton Police Department released on Thursday.
In the video, the landlord is shown holding a firearm and asks if the person recording knows what he is holding and said he wanted to make sure the tenant “knew it was here.” The video then cuts to the two standing on the stairs and the landlord saying he would protect himself.
The person recording asks if they had threatened the landlord. The video cuts again to the landlord standing closer to the person recording.
The person recording the video asks, “What if I go to the kitchen? What are you going to do? You going to shoot me?” The landlord responds, “We’ll see what I do. I didn’t threaten to shoot you … If I have the gun with me, maybe you should figure it out. You think you’re so smart. You figure out what I’m going to do.”
The person recording asks again if he is going to shoot, and the other man says, “I didn’t say that. I said figure it out. Figure it out.”
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said detectives are following up on the incident and will provide an update when it concludes. The person recording did not initially want to press charges, and an onsite arrest was not made, according to the statement.
