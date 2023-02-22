Denton police are investigating an alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after someone fired off several gunshots in a neighborhood Tuesday night. There were no injuries reported.
At about 9:02 p.m., police were dispatched to a the 2500 block of Liberty Lane for a shots-heard call. Multiple callers said they heard several gunshots and watched a vehicle drive away from the area.
When police arrived, they located nine shell casings in the roadway. The police report states there were no reports of injuries or projectiles entering any homes, suggesting the rounds were fired off into the air.
Police spoke with one resident who said there was a group of people she didn’t know outside. She said she exited her house to speak with them, but it's unclear from the report why she spoke to them or what the content of the conversation was, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
The resident told police that as she was heading back inside her house, she heard multiple gunshots. She said she wanted to press charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.