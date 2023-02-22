Crime scene
File photo

Denton police are investigating an alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after someone fired off several gunshots in a neighborhood Tuesday night. There were no injuries reported.

At about 9:02 p.m., police were dispatched to a the 2500 block of Liberty Lane for a shots-heard call. Multiple callers said they heard several gunshots and watched a vehicle drive away from the area.

