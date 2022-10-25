FlashingLights05.JPG

Police are investigating a report of someone pointing a gun at a person inside a downtown restaurant Tuesday morning. There were no injuries and the suspect left before police arrived.

At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, a third-party caller reported that their family member said someone pointed a gun at her while at work. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the victim appears to be an employee at Layalina Mediterranean Restaurant and Lounge, 222 W. Hickory St.

