Police are investigating a report of someone pointing a gun at a person inside a downtown restaurant Tuesday morning. There were no injuries and the suspect left before police arrived.
At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, a third-party caller reported that their family member said someone pointed a gun at her while at work. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the victim appears to be an employee at Layalina Mediterranean Restaurant and Lounge, 222 W. Hickory St.
The incident took place about an hour before the restaurant opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday. No one was injured during the incident and it does not appear anything was taken from the restaurant, Beckwith said.
Police did not see any suspects outside the restaurant and cleared both the interior and exterior, and police did make contact with the victim, who Beckwith said was not certain if the suspect was male or female.
As the investigation is still ongoing, it is unclear if the incident was an intended burglary, Beckwith said.
It is a second-degree felony punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine to intentionally or knowingly threaten someone with imminent bodily injury by using or exhibiting a deadly weapon, according to Texas Penal Code 22.02.
