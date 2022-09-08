52341799704_409f75e3d1_o.jpg
Beto O’Rourke meets and takes pictures with supporters after his rally in Denton, on Wednesday.

 Photos by Jacob McCready/For the DRC

There will be no further investigation into a man who took a firearm to the Beto O’Rourke rally at the Civic Center Wednesday, Denton police said.

The Denton Record-Chronicle received emails from event attendees alleging a man with a firearm got into a verbal altercation with others.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

