There will be no further investigation into a man who took a firearm to the Beto O’Rourke rally at the Civic Center Wednesday, Denton police said.
The Denton Record-Chronicle received emails from event attendees alleging a man with a firearm got into a verbal altercation with others.
Denton police were made aware of an allegation of a man waving a gun in attendees’ faces. Police located the man and detained him. He instead had been waving around a selfie stick, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
The man had a concealed pistol on him. But an officer had been observing the man the entire time, Beckwith said, and the man never drew it.
He was released, and there were no charges. Beckwith said there is no further investigation.
City spokesperson Stuart Birdseye said the Texas Legislature restricts the city’s ability to prohibit the possession of firearms on government-owned property.
When the city leases or rents a facility for a private event, Birdseye said the renter may determine whether firearms will be allowed at their event and can deny entry or remove any person that does not follow their event’s rules.
Birdseye said he was not aware if O'Rourke or his campaign established such restrictions.
