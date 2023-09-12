Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 80F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Public safety reporter
Four people were injured in a vehicle crash on North Carroll Boulevard in downtown Denton on Tuesday afternoon.
Three people were transported in critical condition and another with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash, a Denton Fire Department spokesperson said.
The crash report states that at about 1:14 p.m., police and fire were dispatched to a crash with injuries.
Officers determined that a pickup was driving eastbound on Panhandle Street. After coming to a stop, the truck attempted to continue east on Panhandle across Carroll Boulevard.
A sedan traveling northbound on Carroll Boulevard struck the truck. The truck rolled, and one of its passengers, who was sitting in the bed of the truck, was ejected.
The sole occupant of the sedan, along with three occupants in the pickup, sustained injuries. The police spokesperson was not sure which occupants sustained what level of injuries.
The northbound lanes of Carroll near the crash were closed for about two hours as first responders cleared the scene.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.
